A CFMEU official who allegedly forced a worker to join the union is facing legal action. File picture
‘You’ll have to work somewhere else'

by Alexandria Utting
9th Apr 2018 1:16 PM
A CFMEU official is facing legal action from the building industry watchdog for allegedly forcing a worker to join the Union at the Darling Downs, court documents allege.

The suit against site delegate Peter D'Arcy and the Construction Mining Forestry and Energy Union was lodged in the Federal Circuit Court by the Australia Building and Construction Commission last month.

It comes after Mr D'Arcy allegedly forced a worker at the Grand Central Shopping Centre site at Toowomba to join and pay union fees on March 27, last year.

The statement of claim lodged by the ABCC alleges Mr D'Arcy told workers they had to be members of the CMFEU to work on the site.

In one instance he allegedly told a worker he would have to rejoin the Union or he would lose his job after the worker said he was no longer a member.

"The reason that I am here before the induction starts is to make sure that everyone is in the Union," Mr D'Arcy is alleged to have said.

The claim states the worker then asked: "What if I don't join the Union?"

"That's fine, but you can't work here, you'll have to go and work somewhere else," Mr D'Arcy is alleged to have said.

The ABCC claims the conduct contravenes the adverse action, coercion and misrepresentation provisions under the Fair Work Act.

The maximum penalty the CMFEU is facing is $54,000.

Mr D'Arcy could be forced to shell out up to $10,800 if found guilty.

