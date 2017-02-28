CFMEU stand up to penalty rates

TRADE union giant CFMEU has vowed to man the trenches alongside Australian workers to stand up to the slashes penalty rates.

Under the Turnbull Government's bill will look to save $4 billion, with the union claiming the cuts will hurt families the most.

CFMEU said it will shoulder arms with affected workers in an attempt to stop the war on fair go.

Labor has reported that more than 11,000 workers in Capricornia will lose out under the proposed changes.

The union said the penalty rate move follows 330,000 pensions cut at Christmas time as it listed a range of grievances.

"Last month the Government began targeting 1.2 million recipients of government support, most notably people with a disability.

"The new building code will slash the number of apprentices, destroy workplace safety and put more exploited visa workers on worksites whilst cutting jobs.

And last week the pay of 700,000 mainly young Australians was cut by up to $6000.

"This war on battlers must end,” CFMEU National Secretary Michael O'Connor said.

"The war on the fair go must stop. The CFMEU is today declaring that it will not stand by and watch these attacks without response.

"While Australian workers, pensioners, people with a disability, the unemployed and young workers are having their livelihoods attacked, the Government continues to push for a $50 billion tax cut for business.

"They refuse to do anything about the fact that 670 of Australia's richest companies pay no tax at all.

"The CFMEU stands ready to fight.”

The CFMEU will use every ounce of its political and industrial capacity to defend Australian workers under attack from this Government.

"Where the fight back takes place, wherever there is a picket, a rally, a campaign....whatever it is you will see us there standing shoulder to shoulder with those under attack.”