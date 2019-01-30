ScoMo hits out at ‘union thuggery’

Scott Morrison says there are 17 building sites across Queensland today that safety inspectors will not go on to because of the thuggery of the CFMMEU. Picture: Annette Dew

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison said he was disgusted over reports of "union thuggery" preventing safety inspectors to attend building sites in fear of workplace violence.

His comments come after The Courier-Mail revealed today, safety inspectors have refused to attend 17 Queensland sites because of 'occupation violence' from unions like the CFMMEU.

"There are 17 building sites across Queensland today that safety inspectors will not go on to because of the thuggery of the CFMMEU," Mr Morrison said at Bald Hills on Wednesday.

"Not only does it drive up the costs for one of our biggest road projects supporting commuters of South East Queensland… but to see those projects frustrated and the cost to go up because of union thuggery on these sites is inexcusable," He said.

The Prime Minister was joined by Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, Minister for Cities, Urban Infrastructure and Population Alan Tudge, and local MP Luke Howarth at an infrastructure announcement in Brisbane's north.

Mr Morrison announced $80 million towards seven road projects to reduce road congestion particularly affecting parents and tradies.

"It's about ensuring that parents can get home and have a family meal together, it's about ensuring that tradies can spend more time on site than in their ute," Mr Morrison said.

The prime minister also addressed his concern for the state's hospital system.

When asked about his views on hospital bed shortages, Mr Morrison said he has committed $7.5 billion in hospital funding.

"We've offered state governments $7.5 billion in extra funding in hospitals and they're saying 'no,'" Mr Morrison said.

The Prime Minister blamed "partisan political reasons" for the state government refusing to receive federal funds towards health care.

It comes after a new mother was discharged from Logan Hospital six hours after giving birth, given Panadol from hospital staff and told to travel 30km to another hospital because of a bed shortage.

Speaking to The Courier-Mail, Mr Morrison said: "With stories as horrible and tragic as that I can't understand why they're refusing our support. I think it's horrific. That's why we're offering record hospital funding in Queensland which I can only assume for partisan political reasons perhaps at the behest of Bill Shorten they're not signing up to try and create uncertainty.

"They're playing with patients' lives. They should accept the funding and get on with it," he added.

The Courier-Mail has approached the CFMMEU for comment.