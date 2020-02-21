‘Challenge accepted’: Mum makes son eat his words

PERSONAL MOTIVATION: Yeppoon mother and son Rebecca and Sonny Eyles are training for next month’s Rockhampton Triathlon. Picture: Contributed.

PERSONAL MOTIVATION: Yeppoon mother and son Rebecca and Sonny Eyles are training for next month’s Rockhampton Triathlon. Picture: Contributed.

TRIATHLON: Yeppoon’s Rebecca Eyles first decided to do next month’s women’s only triathlon in Rockhampton to prove something to her son – and herself.

Sonny Eyles, 9, issued the challenge to Rebecca after he competed in the first junior triathlon the Fitzroy Frogs held at the Causeway Lake in December.

“I went along to support him and he really loved it,” Rebecca said.

“He enjoys endurance sports, he really enjoys pushing himself.

“He suggested that I was probably too old and slow to do a triathlon so it was challenge accepted.”

But Rebecca’s motivation shifted this month when Eli Kent, one of Sonny’s best friends, was diagnosed with cancer.

“Initially I signed up because I wanted to prove a point to Sonny but it’s about so much more than that now,” she said.

“It’s about not taking our health for granted, it’s about relishing life’s opportunities.

“When we are finding a training session particularly challenging, we think of Eli and the months of gruelling cancer treatment he will endure and it gives us the determination to keep going.”

As well as the women’s only event, the second Rockhampton Triathlon on March 29 also includes a junior triathlon.

Rebecca said she was cherishing the time she and Sonny were spending together in preparation for their respective events.

“It’s been a really great opportunity for us to bond,” she said.

“It’s just the two of us. I’ll either get a sitter or leave my younger two with their dad and we’ll go and do a run or a bike together.”

Rebecca knows that doing the 800m swim, 18km bike ride and a 4km run will be tough, given she has no experience in any of the disciplines.

“I have never, ever had a swimming lesson, I’ve only ridden in a bike tour in Germany where we went from beer hall to beer hall and I’m not a runner at all so it’s all new to me,” she said.

“I’m not a sports person; I like books, so this is a huge change.

“I’m expecting it to be challenging, physically and mentally, now that I’ve started the training.

“But I’m also expecting to feel a real sense of accomplishment when it’s over.”

Rebecca said she was keen to take advantage of the discounted introductory coaching sessions

being offered by the Fitzroy Frogs.

“I feel like I need a lot of help because I’m unsure of a lot of things.

“I need tips on how to breathe properly in the swim, where to store my bike, how to transition from one stage to the next, even a good method to put my shoes on really quickly.”

Rebecca has one goal for the triathlon.

“I want to be able to do it and do it properly,” she said.

“I just want to swim the race freestyle the entire way, ride the bike and not get off at all and finish with a jog without walking at all.

“I’ve decided I’m a ‘completer’ and not a ‘competer’ so as long as I finish I’m going to be okay.

“I plan to run my own race.

“I know I will be nervous but I will have my kids and my husband there cheering me on.”