Challenge issued to Labor to back coal-fired power station

COAL COMFORT: The LNP's Queensland Senator Matt Canavan, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and candidates for Rockhampton - Tony Hopkins and Keppel - Adrian de Groot say it’s not to late for the Labor Party to throw their support behind the coal industry.

COAL COMFORT: The LNP's Queensland Senator Matt Canavan, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and candidates for Rockhampton - Tony Hopkins and Keppel - Adrian de Groot say it’s not to late for the Labor Party to throw their support behind the coal industry.

HEFTING a lump of coal at their Rockhampton press conference yesterday, Central Queensland LNP politicians called on Federal Labor to back their plan for a feasibility study into a coal-fired power station in North Queensland.

The feasbility study would explore the financial viability of Shine Energy’s proposed 1GW HELE coal-fired power station in Collinsville, which was expected to create 2000 jobs during construction and 600 operational jobs.

Labor copped a drumbing in CQ in last years’s Federal Election, in part due to its mixed messaging around the coal industry.

DECOMMISSIONED: Collinsville’s closed power station could be replaced with a 1GW HELE coal project if the feasibility study stacks up.

Queensland Senator Matt Canavan, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and LNP candidates for Rockhampton, Tony Hopkins, and Keppel, Adrian de Groot, offered the Labor Party a chance for resource redemption in Central Queensland by showing visible support for the study, and by extension coal and the thousands of jobs created by the resource industry.

The LNP members were preparing the ground for Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor who intended to table the power station’s feasibility study grant expenditure in parliament next week.

Within 15 sitting days of the grant expenditure being tabled to parliament, senators and MPs had the opportunity to give notice of a motion to disallow the legislative instrument used to authorise the funding.

Ms Landry said it was time for Labor to finally show its support for the resources industry.

“I am not waiting for them to choose their position tomorrow, next week, or just before the next Federal election,” she said.

“Now is the time for the Labor Party to show where they sit on coal and whether they care more about inner-city Green votes over hardworking regional families.

“Central Queenslanders saw the Labor Party’s mixed messaging on coal at the last federal election. They stayed silent on Adani’s Carmichael mine and whether they thought coal had a future or not.”

>> READ: LNP divided on funding coal-fired power station construction

>> READ: LNP Bradfield Plan to tackle CQ droughts

>> READ: Is building new HELE coal-fired power station a priority?

COAL SUPPORTERS: Queensland Senator Matt Canavan, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and LNP candidates for Rockhampton - Tony Hopkins and Keppel - Adrian de Groot.

In addition to the powerstation study, Ms Landry said her government also supported a feasbility study of a 1.5GW pumped hydro project at the Urannah Water Scheme.

“A feasibility study is the first step in garnering private sector investment which brings new jobs and delivers affordable, reliable power to Queensland families and businesses,” she said.

Ms Landry said she would be writing to each Federal Labor and Greens Senator for their support on the power station and if they didn’t, she would be “holding each and every one of them to account”.

Senator Canavan said the coming week’s parliamentary sitting would be a test for Labor.

“This is a test for (Labor’s right faction leader) Joel Fitzgibbon’s late conversion to the cause of coal jobs. Will he and Labor vote in support of coal jobs in Canberra or is this all just talk to try to hoodwink the people of Queensland again?” Senator Canavan said.

“I would love to see the Labor party rediscover its roots as a party for working men and women. That would mean that we could then return to the bipartisan project of developing Australia.

“But I fear that Joel’s voice is a lone one in a forest full of Green activists. We will discover the true character of the modern Labor party with this vote in coming weeks,” Mr Canavan said.”

Queensland Labor Senator Murray Watt said Labor didn’t support any taxpayer funds being spent on new coal-fired power stations.

Queensland Senator Murray Watt says a new coal-fired power station would drive up the cost of power, not bring it down.

“Neither does the Queensland LNP and half the Federal Liberal Party,” Senator Watt said.

“That’s because a new coal-fired power station will require a massive taxpayer subsidy, of up to $17 billion. That’s a recipe for higher power prices, not lower.

“It’s astonishing that Michelle Landry and Matt Canavan want to inflict higher power prices on Central Queenslanders, when people are doing it tough.”

Senator Watt said this project had always been a hoax to buy votes at the last Federal election and now it was again being used as a political ploy.

“If the LNP were serious about supporting coal miners, they’d be pulling out of their High Court case which aims to make more miners “permanent casuals”,” he said.

“The LNP needs to spend less time wasting taxpayer money on new coal fired power projects that will deliver more expensive power.

“They should accept Labor’s call for a bipartisan energy policy that will deliver real jobs and cheaper power to Queensland and the rest of the country.”

Last month Shadow Energy Minister Michael Hart made clear his party’s opposition to the state government providing taxpayer funding.

Shadow Minister for Energy, Biofuels and Water Supply Michael Hart speaking in Parliament. Pics Tara Croser.

“The LNP is not proposing for any government investment for a new coal-fired power station. Let’s just rule a line through that straight away,” Mr Hart said at an energy forum.

Rather than contributing funds to the construction of the power station, the LNP said they were focused on funding the construction of its ambitious $15 billion New Bradfield Scheme which had the potential to become the single biggest renewable energy project in Queensland’s history, generating 2,000 megawatts of hydro-electricity.