Challenge the Mountain kicks off today

Joel Robinson with his son Fisher took to the bike for Challenge the Mountain last year.

Joel Robinson with his son Fisher took to the bike for Challenge the Mountain last year. Allan Reinikka ROK020917ajoel1

MT ARCHER is the place to be today, with athletes across the region coming together to take part in the walk, run and cycle event.

Steve Moneghetti (Olympian and four-time Commonwealth gold medallist marathoner), Sara Carrigan (Olympic gold medallist cyclist), 'Ninja Jack' Wilson (Australian's Ninja Warrior) and Harriet David will run or cycle up the hill in the fourth annual Challenge the Mountain event.

Harriet and Jack are indigenous marathon runners trained by Robert de Castella.

Along with many running and cycling athletes, wheelchair athletes, recumbent car inventors and sports organisations will all take on the Challenge.

Spectators are encouraged to come along and enjoy the family-fun atmosphere.

Viewers can bring their chairs, umbrellas and eskies and hitch a 2pm courtesy bus ride to the top of Mt Archer to join in cheering the competitors over the line.

They can also stay for the evening festivities of food vans, drinks and music with all the superstars.

The main event will be held on Mt Archer with racers taking off from the start line on the corner of Frenchville Rd and Pilbeam Dr at 3pm.

Competitors will run and cycle side-by-side over five kilometres on a 10 per cent gradient.

The winning prizes include $1200 for the 1st Open male and female cyclists and runners, as well as cash prizes, trophies and mementos for other competitors across the categories.

As well as the Open category, there will also be an Accomplished category for aged groups, an Aspiring category for recreation, a Teams category and a Juniors category.

On Sunday, a family fun run/walk, Running of the Bulls, will also be held from Great Western Hotel with multiple distances of 2.4km to 21km to choose from.

There will also be a timed multi-distance ride, Road 2 Rocky, departing the Great Western at 6am.

Families will be given the opportunity to meet Wilson during a Ninja Workshop.

Mr Wilson will host the Ninja Workshop at 7.30am on the Sunday and a 2.4km run/walk at 8am.

Four-time Olympian Steve Moneghetti and Olympic gold medallist Sara Carrigan will also be involved in activities on both days.