CHALLENGE THE MOUNTAIN: no 338 Brian Galea in front
CHALLENGE THE MOUNTAIN: no 338 Brian Galea in front
News

Challenge the Mountain: results and photos

JANN HOULEY
by
9th Sep 2019 4:00 PM
OPEN RUNNERS

Male All Ages: Jack Powell (1), Jayden Mills (2) and Matt Walter (3)

Female All Ages: Grace Sypher (1), Emily Barton (2) and Lisa Hurring (3)

OPEN CYCLISTS

Male All Ages: Glen Chadwick (1), Brody Allison (20 and Jason Paull (3)

Female All Ages: Maria Luz Poblete (1), Victoria Gillies (2) and Nicole Keily (3)

ACCOMPLISHED RUNNERS

Male 14 - 29: Joseph Duckmanton (1), Joshua Gale (2) and Ciaran Toman (3)

Female 14 - 29: Lizzie Cooper (1), Abi Barton (2) and Claire Massingham (3)

Male 30 - 39: Brian Galea (1), James Gibbs (2) and Matthew Sheales

Female 30 - 39: Heidi Shoecraft (1), Mischa Bongers and Emma Walker (3)

Male 40 - 49: Bjorn Prince (1), Mark Cations (2) and Alex Tracey (3)

Female 40 - 49: Karen Sharman (1), Tracey Prince (2) and Sharon Thorogood (3)

Male 50+: Stephen Hill (1), Peter O'Shaughnessy (2) and Bruce Manly (3)

Female 50+: Trisha Smith (1), Rosemary Boyle(2) and Darlene Bowen (3)

ACCOMPLISHED CYCLISTS

Male 14-29: Clinton Daniels (1), Brodie William (2) and Lawson Wotley (3)

Female 14 - 29: Deneaka Blinko (1), Lil Mase (2) and Victoria Waerner (3)

Male 30 - 39: James Balharry (1) and Sam McInnerney (2)

Female 30 - 39: Kirsty Cooper (1) and Tanya Davenport (2)

Male 40 - 49: Wayne Whitfield (1), John Earl (2) and Joel Robinson (3)

Female 40 - 49: Sil Smith (1) and Donna Sorrenson (2)

Male 50+: Duncan Chisholm (1), Mark Dunlop (2) and Noel Cleary (3)

Female 50+: Wendy Mason (1) and Robyn Johnson (2)

JUNIOR CHALLENGE

Female Big Kids: Ragini Sood (1), Margaret O'Mara (2) and Kym Cross (3)

Male U14 Runners: Samuel Barton (1) and Cody Smith (2)

Female U14 Runners: Molly Barton (1) and Hannah Van Der Wel (2)

Male U11 Runners: Luke Mackenzie (1), Max Cottam (2) and Charlie Dougall (3)

Female U11 Runners: Grace Francis (1), Lily Trathen (2) and Kristen Strydom (3)

Male U14 Cyclists: Bailey Mcghee (1) and Aidan Manning (2)

TEAM CHALLENGE

Mixed All Ages: Sweaty Bandits 1 (1), Big Colour (2) and Silver Panthers (3)

ASPIRING RUNNERS

Male All Ages: Jon Bloxsom (1), Josh Mccall (2) and Martin Hack (3)

Female All Ages: Nikki Holzheimer (1), Diane Tummon (2) and Carleen Jackson (3)

ASPIRING CYCLISTS

Male All Ages: Craig Woods (1), Peter Brix (2) and Troy Decourcy (3)

Female All Ages: Pinky Neven (1)

SADDLE UP! ASPIRING RUNNERS

Male All Ages: Cody Neden (1) and Neil Fisher (2)

Female All Ages: Beth Van Der Wel (1), Tam Maker (2) and Sherrie Fisher (3)

