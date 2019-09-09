Challenge the Mountain: results and photos
OPEN RUNNERS
Male All Ages: Jack Powell (1), Jayden Mills (2) and Matt Walter (3)
Female All Ages: Grace Sypher (1), Emily Barton (2) and Lisa Hurring (3)
OPEN CYCLISTS
Male All Ages: Glen Chadwick (1), Brody Allison (20 and Jason Paull (3)
Female All Ages: Maria Luz Poblete (1), Victoria Gillies (2) and Nicole Keily (3)
ACCOMPLISHED RUNNERS
Male 14 - 29: Joseph Duckmanton (1), Joshua Gale (2) and Ciaran Toman (3)
Female 14 - 29: Lizzie Cooper (1), Abi Barton (2) and Claire Massingham (3)
Male 30 - 39: Brian Galea (1), James Gibbs (2) and Matthew Sheales
Female 30 - 39: Heidi Shoecraft (1), Mischa Bongers and Emma Walker (3)
Male 40 - 49: Bjorn Prince (1), Mark Cations (2) and Alex Tracey (3)
Female 40 - 49: Karen Sharman (1), Tracey Prince (2) and Sharon Thorogood (3)
Male 50+: Stephen Hill (1), Peter O'Shaughnessy (2) and Bruce Manly (3)
Female 50+: Trisha Smith (1), Rosemary Boyle(2) and Darlene Bowen (3)
ACCOMPLISHED CYCLISTS
Male 14-29: Clinton Daniels (1), Brodie William (2) and Lawson Wotley (3)
Female 14 - 29: Deneaka Blinko (1), Lil Mase (2) and Victoria Waerner (3)
Male 30 - 39: James Balharry (1) and Sam McInnerney (2)
Female 30 - 39: Kirsty Cooper (1) and Tanya Davenport (2)
Male 40 - 49: Wayne Whitfield (1), John Earl (2) and Joel Robinson (3)
Female 40 - 49: Sil Smith (1) and Donna Sorrenson (2)
Male 50+: Duncan Chisholm (1), Mark Dunlop (2) and Noel Cleary (3)
Female 50+: Wendy Mason (1) and Robyn Johnson (2)
JUNIOR CHALLENGE
Female Big Kids: Ragini Sood (1), Margaret O'Mara (2) and Kym Cross (3)
Male U14 Runners: Samuel Barton (1) and Cody Smith (2)
Female U14 Runners: Molly Barton (1) and Hannah Van Der Wel (2)
Male U11 Runners: Luke Mackenzie (1), Max Cottam (2) and Charlie Dougall (3)
Female U11 Runners: Grace Francis (1), Lily Trathen (2) and Kristen Strydom (3)
Male U14 Cyclists: Bailey Mcghee (1) and Aidan Manning (2)
TEAM CHALLENGE
Mixed All Ages: Sweaty Bandits 1 (1), Big Colour (2) and Silver Panthers (3)
ASPIRING RUNNERS
Male All Ages: Jon Bloxsom (1), Josh Mccall (2) and Martin Hack (3)
Female All Ages: Nikki Holzheimer (1), Diane Tummon (2) and Carleen Jackson (3)
ASPIRING CYCLISTS
Male All Ages: Craig Woods (1), Peter Brix (2) and Troy Decourcy (3)
Female All Ages: Pinky Neven (1)
SADDLE UP! ASPIRING RUNNERS
Male All Ages: Cody Neden (1) and Neil Fisher (2)
Female All Ages: Beth Van Der Wel (1), Tam Maker (2) and Sherrie Fisher (3)