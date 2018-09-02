Challenge The Mountain's 'best year yet'

Challenge the Mountain competitors take off from Pilbeam Drv to the summit of Mt Archer.

Challenge the Mountain competitors take off from Pilbeam Drv to the summit of Mt Archer. Shayla Bulloch

ROCKHAMPTON'S Glen Chadwick shaved 30 seconds off his personal best time on the ride up Mount Archer but could still not match the effort of Brisbane's Mitch Nuemann on Saturday.

Mr Chadwick, who took out the top prize last year, was one of 450 competitors who tackled the climb on bike or foot in this year's Challenge the Mountain competition.

His PB of 18.53 wasn't enough to eclipse Mitch Nuemann who recorded the fastest time of 18 minutes and 16 seconds to take home the top prize of $1200.

Challenge the Mountain committee president Sharon Kearney said that despite entries being slightly down on previous years, the fourth annual edition of the event was the best yet.

"We had a lot more elite riders involved this year,” she said.

"The huge prize money, which makes this event the world's richest cycling race per kilometre, I think did attract a lot more of the high-end riders.

"We had riders come from Bundaberg, Mackay and Brisbane and a few from over the border.”

A well-known face recorded one of the best time for the runners, with former Olympian Steve Moneghetti conquering the course in just over 25 minutes.

Following Mr Moneghetti was Jayden Mills, clocking in a time of 26 minutes and 50 seconds.

The women also dominated the day with Maddison Taylor taking out the top spot for the cycle, making it to the top of the mountain in just over 26 minutes.

For the runners, Emily Barton completed the climb in the quickest time at 31 minutes and 30 seconds.

Ms Kearney said there would have been at least 500 spectators, with buses ferrying them up and down the mountain and the top car pack filled to capacity.

"The atmosphere was fantastic and now that people are understanding a bit more what the event is all about, they are enjoying it more and we are getting more and more spectators up there to support it,” she said.