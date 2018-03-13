Challenging rescue: Man winched from shipping vessel in CQ

A CHALLENGING rescue in the early hours saw a man winched from a shipping vessel off the Central Qld coast.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to conduct a patient winch from the "Pan Freesa”, located off the Gladstone coastline, about 12.09am.

The service reports the patient was winched to the deck and immediately given medical care for a suspected stroke.

This patient was winched safely on board and transported to Rockhampton in a stable condition for further treatment.

The crew used night vision goggles to conduct this winch under challenging meteorological conditions.

The Rockhampton Hospital has been contacted for an update on the man's condition.