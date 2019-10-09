Chambers’ Storm exit confirmed; Smith next?

Will Chambers (left) and Cameron Smith have officially played their last game together. Picture: AAP Image/Julian Smith

Will Chambers (left) and Cameron Smith have officially played their last game together. Picture: AAP Image/Julian Smith

Melbourne skipper Cameron Smith says he will make a decision on his NRL playing future after a family holiday.

Speaking at the Storm end of season awards Smith said that he was still undecided about whether to play out the final year of his contract in 2020.

"I've got a break coming up so I will put my feet up for about 10 days and relax and come back refreshed and put this season's disappointment out of my mind and make a decision then," Smith said.

While Smith is still undecided, Will Chambers confirmed he will leave the Storm and return to rugby union.

The veteran centre, who joined the Storm initially back in 2007, has signed to play in Japan.

The 31-year-old was made life member of the NRL club at their end of season presentation night on Tuesday night.

Storm coach Craig Bellamy said Chambers was long regarded as the best centre in the NRL.

"He's been one hell of a player for our club," Bellamy said, with the pair embracing on the stage.

Craig Bellamy with Will Chambers’ daughter Kiera. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

"His contribution as a player has been wonderful and that's what we will always remember.

"I'm so glad that I'm still here to announce his life membership."

An emotional Chambers, who has played 218 games with the Storm, said he'd miss pulling on the purple jersey.

"You've made me a better footballer and a better person," he said. "To Craig, I came down here as a 28-year-old with more than a few rough edges and leave as a 31-year-old father of two.

"You've been a footy coach, a mate and more importantly you've been like a dad.

Smith and Chambers have played plenty of football together. Picture: Justin Kennedy

"I'm so glad I've had the opportunity to come back to this club."

Born in the Northern Territory before going to school in Brisbane, Chambers spent four seasons with the Storm before leaving in 2010 for two years in rugby union with Queensland and in Ireland.

A veteran of 14 Origins for Queensland, he also played seven Tests for Australia.

Smith was pipped for the Storm player of the year award by Dale Finucane, with the lock storming home in the finals to overtake his captain in the voting.