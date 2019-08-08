Champagne, coffee, cocktails: New restaurant and bar in town

Rhys Davies (pictured) and Melanie MItchell will open the doors to the Citrus Club on Yeppoon's main street later this week

A SOUTH AMERICAN inspired street food, wine and cocktail bar is set to shake up Yeppoon's business scene.

The Citrus Club will open the doors to the public tomorrow as the coastal town's newest restaurant and bar.

Rhys Davies and his fiancee Melanie Mitchell are the duo behind the business as Rhys makes the move from his family's business, Chapter.

Fitting in with their lifestyle, Melanie also runs her own agency business in branding and social media and says the restaurant is something she can run on the side.

The idea for the business came to the couple only two and half months ago; to open somewhere that had the later offering of food.

"Filling the gap where there isn't good options of late afternoon,” Rhys said.

"We really like going away for Mexican food.

"We like getting an early dinner or late dinner, we don't fit into the 6.30 slot... we wanted somewhere that had varying times.

"We look for it when we travel.

"We thought we could have it here, we want to live here on the Capricorn Coast.”

They also have a focus on nightlife in the bar.

"We wanted to offer somewhere for people to sit and enjoy drinks by themselves or with group of friends,” Rhys said.

"We're trying to bring some of the city vibes that tie in with the existing nighlife.

"We really want it to link up with other businesses in town.”

The restaurant is located in Normanby St, where the Jam Factory was.

The couple were having breakfast one day when they noticed it was for sale, so they went for it.

"We had already fallen in love with Yeppoon and being on the main street, it was such a good spot,” Rhys said.

The space has been renovated to a "Bondi Cuban” style with fresh and bright tones and a relaxed and cosy feel.

They also wanted to open in time for the Village Festival and secretly hold out hopes the Hoodoo Gurus would come in for a drink.

Advertising the staff positions on Seek a few weeks ago, they received an overwhelming response.

Three people have been hired in the kitchen with six out front.

"We are really happy with the people we have picked,” Rhys said.