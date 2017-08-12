Champion breeder hopes cattle prices will settle

Glenlands Droughtmaster co-principal Darren Childs has had a good showing at the Ekka.

ROCKHAMPTON'S Darren Childs has a foot on both sides of the fence at the Ekka.

The Glenlands Droughtmaster co-principal brought 11 senior and junior heifers and bulls at this year's Royal Queensland Show.

He is also judging the Santa Gertrudis cattle.

Mr Childs said he was ecstatic to see his two of his prized stock walk out of the competition with grand champion bull and female.

The cattle are in excellent condition and the win will help with the coming Glenlands sale, he said.

"Some of the cattle are being shown at the Ekka because they are going to be in the led section of our sale team this year,” Mr Childs said.

"It all meshes and there is no doubt this win will have a positive effect.”

Mr Childs said the cattle industry was hoping to find "middle ground” with processors on the back of major price increases over the past 18 months.

"There was a need for the prices to come back a little bit because the processors are starting to struggle with buying cattle at those high rates,” he said.

"As it stands now I don't think we need to see prices decrease much more.

"At the moment the market is sustainable for the producers right through to the processors.”

Mr Childs said the price of feed was a little high and good rain was needed soon to reduce that cost.

"There's a lot of Queensland that is very dry,” he said.

"If you're supplementary feeding at the moment it's not too bad, but it looks like grain prices are going to increase in the next six months on the back of smaller than projected crops.

"So, there may be a little bit of hurt there.” - NewsRegional