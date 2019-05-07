AFL issues Blues coach a ‘please explain’

Blues coach Brendon Bolton is seen during the Round 7 AFL match between the Carlton Blues and the North Melbourne Kangaroos at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Sunday, May 5, 2019. Pic: AAP

Blues coach Brendon Bolton is seen during the Round 7 AFL match between the Carlton Blues and the North Melbourne Kangaroos at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Sunday, May 5, 2019. Pic: AAP

CARLTON'S horrible Sunday just keeps getting worse.

The fallout from the disappointing loss to North Melbourne continued Monday with the AFL issuing a "please explain" over the tardiness of Brendon Bolton's arrival at the post-match press conference.

Normally the losing coach is given 40 minutes to compose themselves and then front the press.

Bolton was a no-show an hour after the siren with the excuse given to the waiting media pack that he was caught up in a celebration.

This certainly raised eyebrows given the performance but apparently Ed Curnow's 150th game deserved a post-game official presentation.

The AFL were certainly bemused by the series of events with the Blues told they faced the risk of being fined should it happen again.

It was a strange day at Marvel Stadium with Fox Footy viewers left wondering exactly what happened to Carlton defender Liam Jones.

The network made a decision not to replay the brutal incident which saw Jones knocked out over fears about what may have happened.

They were concerned about the trauma surrounding the incident with commentators explaining the decision to censor the coverage.

When it was made clear that Jones had regained consciousness, Fox showed the replay of the sickening head clash between Jones and North's Cam Zurhaar.

Max Gawn’s Round 1 shocker is in the rearview mirror. Pic: Getty Images

BIG MAX SETTING THE PACE

According to Champion Data Max Gawn is the No.1 player in the game over the first seven rounds.

This revelation makes his horror Round 1 performance against Port Adelaide even more intriguing.

The Melbourne ruckman has finally opened up on his bizarre lead-up into the season opener which included emergency surgery to remove a boil on his leg.

"I had a 'Susan Boyle' on my leg, which was causing a bit of an issue," Gawn said on Triple M.

"I got rushed into emergency which was quite embarrassing because there were people being taken in there in the back of an ambulance.

"I was there with a boil on my leg and I got put in front of them, (because) our docs have got some high-up contacts at the Epworth Hospital."

Gawn was able to train later in the week but with the mercury hitting 30 degrees during the game he found himself "cooked" from the events of the lead-up.