CHAMPION EFFORT: Emu Park wins league grand final

RUGBY LEAGUE: Back-rower Kaitlin Moss has produced a powerhouse performance to help guide the Emu Park Emus to their maiden Gladstone Rugby League women's premiership.

Moss earned player-of-the- match honours after scoring two tries and setting up one in the Emus' 30-6 win over a spirited Tannum Seagals at Marley Brown Oval today.

It was a fitting reward for the Emus who were the dominant team of the competition, going through the season undefeated.

Coach Jason Field was thrilled for his team, who ran away with the game in the second half.

"It feels really good and it's well deserved. The girls have been working hard for the last few years and it's great that they got the victory today,” Field said.

"We expected a tough contest from Tannum; they're a very good side and they kept coming for the whole game.

"It was very physical. It was one of the toughest games our girls have had but they stuck to their guns and got the job done.

"They really wanted it today and I think that showed on the football field.”

The Emus' forward pack, led by Moss and Candice Field, dominated through the middle which allowed the Emus' creative halves pairing of Sarah Field and Tashina Ketchup to weave their magic.

Emu Park drew first blood after eight minutes when Moss crashed over for her first four-pointer, but when Prue Maekye ran 40m to score under the posts the Seagals took the lead 6-4.

Trish Dougan scampered over from dummy half to hand the lead back to Emu Park in the 21st minute and when Moss slipped over for her second the advantage was out to eight points at half-time.

Moss proved unstoppable again after the break when she found space in the middle of the field, dishing an offload to full-back Nicole Collins who raced away to score the Parkies' fourth try.

Emu Park scored again moments later when Ketchup crossed the chalk and Candice Field crossed in the corner in the closing stages to complete the scoring.

Emu Park's Sarah Field was named the competition's Best and Fairest for the year.