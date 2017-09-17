CHAMPIONS: Glory, glory goes to Cap Coast

L-R Dylan Kussrow and Ben McMaster hold up the Wesley Hall Cup after winning the soccer grand final against Frenchville at Apex Park on Saturday night.

FOOTBALL: After years of being forced to settle for third place, Cap Coast have broken their Wesley Hall Cup drought.

Not since 2010 had Coast won the coveted $120,000 Cup. They'd been there abouts but left empty handed.

In a pulsating affair, both Coast and Frenchille tooed and froed with the lead, goals flying in and out. It was anyone's game.

Apex Park had gone quiet, their chants slowed, and nails were gone, it looked like the champagne would again pop for Frenchville.

But Cap Coast kept coming.

Striker Ben Cummins capped a superb game (two first half goals) with a clever dink to the back post from a corner, bundled in by Tim English. The scores level.

Extra time looked a sure thing.

Yet three minutes away from extra time, super sub Flynn Berry - fresh off a plane literally minutes before - popped up with the goal that would seal it.

It might have been a simple one to slot away, but one he will remember forever.

And how Apex Park erupted.

Coach Josh McLennan was controlled and classy at full-time - elation would come out later.

"We knew coming into this weekend we weren't just going to be given the Wesley, Frenchville are a really top team and were always going to make us work for it," McLennan said.

"I think both teams could say before the match it was going to be a midfield battle and there were periods throughout the game it swung both ways, but in the last 10 minutes our fitness showed and we got the goals, it was fantastic."

Faith in youth has been the formula for Cap Coast and fittingly it was what handed them the title.

After going the full 12 rounds reigning champions Frenchville were a little shell-shocked at the end. They'd come within three minutes of being the first open-era side to win five consecutive. And it hurt.

Tale of the tape

Ben Cummins goal CCFC 1-0

Jordan Miller stunning free kick 1-1

Ben Cummins tap-in minutes from half time. CCFC 2-1

Jordan Miller penalty 2-2

Paul Jackson on the counter 2-3 Frenchville

Tim English header from corner 3-3

Flynn Berry tap-in from a save CCFC 4-3

But given the disjointed season they had, just making the CQPL grand final was a win, knocking out arch rivals Clinton FC half a cherry on top.

Like his coaching counterpart, Frenchville's Justin Kilshaw was full of pride for his team.

Late goals and seeing out the 90 minutes have been part of the blueprint for Coast's remarkable season. They've handled the mantel as the competition's best team and got their just rewards.

Depth, fitness and faith in youth all vital cogs.

"Our second division team and the depth it has, they would be playing firsts for most other clubs so I have no hesitation bringing them in and they did the job," he said.

"Nathan Norris in the first half had his best game of football I have seen, he completely dominated it.

"I put the pressure on him saying he was one of our key players and he stood up and performed.

"Nathan, Jared Moran and Flynn were incredible."