Champions of cheer: Teams go on to compete at nationals

WINNERS: Onyx won first place and grand champion of the whole level two competition. They also won a pinnacle bid.

TWO grand champions, pinnacle wins and many more podium finishes have seen the girls from the Aussie Cheer and Dance come home from state competition with big smiles.

Five cheerleading and two dance teams from the Yeppoon-based club competed in the Australian All Star Cheerleading Federation state championships at the Gold Coast earlier in the month.

Coach Julie Tickner commended the girls on their prestigious win, particularly Onyx with their pinnacle bid which you cannot enter.

“They all did the best we could have hoped they could have done,” she said.

“We were very happy with the results.”

The girls will now go on to nationals in Melbourne, held in early December.

Reflecting on their results and performances from the competition, Julie said she will be focusing on strengthening their core and cleaning up their tumbles and jumps.

Blackout team placed second in level four.

“That’s why we travel we want them to get better,” she said.

“They are nervous, they don’t go there thinking we are going to win.

“You want the kids to go and watch others … that’s how they learn.”

The club has had great successive in recent years with the Bullets team securing a bid to compete in Florida next year.

It is the second year in a row the club has competed in the world event.

“I think it’s because where we live, the kids train really hard, listen to their coaches,” Julie said.

“All these teams, this is what they want to do. M

“Were always trying to educate kids in the correct ways to do things.”