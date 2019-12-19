Champs cap stellar year with club honours

STAR DUO: Gymnast Grace Humphries and trampolinist Sam Durkin took home a number of trophies from Victoria Park's annual awards night.

GYMNASTICS/TRAMPOLINING: National representatives Grace Humphries and Sam Durkin have taken out the top gongs at Victoria Park Gymnastic and Trampoline Club’s annual awards night.

Gymnast Humphries and trampolinist Durkin were crowned Champion of Champions in their respective disciplines.

They also won the Best Single Achievement trophies, Durkin sharing the trampolining honour with youth international under-15 years individual national champion Reannan Campbell.

More than 180 people attended the awards night at the Rocky Sports Club to recognise the club’s achievements in 2019.

Trampolining head coach Kerry Smyth said there was plenty to celebrate.

“The club’s done really well,” she said.

“It’s developed its competitive program extremely well and a lot of children are showing great promise for 2020.

“In saying that, we can only do that if we have a big base of beginners and rec kids and obviously, very supportive parents.”

Sam Durkin represented Australia at the 27th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Japan.

The club awards capped stellar years for Humphries and Durkin, who both compiled extensive lists of achievements, the highest of which was national selection.

Humphries represented Australia in a Trans-Tasman Series in New Zealand, while Durkin wore the green and gold at the 27th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Japan.

Humphries also received the senior gymnast trophy for 2019, while Durkin was named trampoline’s open and 13/14 years champion.

Smyth said both athletes had done themselves and the club proud.

“Grace and Sam have been with us since they were four or five. They’ve been honing their skills for quite a while and doing really well along the way,” she said.

“Their Australian selection is another milestone in their development.

“Sam competed at a world event, which is the highest level of competitive trampolining that he is age eligible to compete in.

“There are a couple of good opportunities coming his way next year and hopefully a few other trampolinists will be picked up in his wake of success.”

Other Victoria Park award winners

Club Spirit (for dedication, perseverance, commitment, respect and achievements)

Riley Glazebrook trophy: Trampolinist Elloise Wogand

Women’s gymnastics: Eilish Cox (senior), Maggie Clifford (junior) and Lily Wells (minor)

Most Improved

Women’s gymnastics: Taylah Bolger (senior levels), Marnie Balmain (junior levels)

Men’s gymnastics: Harry Mayhew

Trampoline: Marlee Chopping

Most Promising

Men’s gymnastics: Dougal Brandt

Trampoline: Kaylee Parkinson