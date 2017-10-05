Chance for fairytale finish for four TCC girls

ON COURT: Inspirational skipper Lily Bartlem will be looking to go out a winner when she leads TCC's Open A team for the final time at the Vicki Wilson Cup this weekend.

ON COURT: Inspirational skipper Lily Bartlem will be looking to go out a winner when she leads TCC's Open A team for the final time at the Vicki Wilson Cup this weekend. RACHAEL MCDONALD

NETBALL: Lily Bartlem, Ellie Nasser, Tori Rouse and Jane Childes will be hoping for a fairytale finish to their playing days with The Cathedral College this weekend.

The talented quartet, who are all in Year 12, will be shooting for victory in their final competition in college colours at the Vicki Wilson Cup on the Gold Coast.

The TCC Open A team is among the state's top 20 teams contesting the Cup, hailed as the premier netball competition for high schools across Queensland.

TCC won its five qualifying matches to earn its place, and will open its campaign against Cairns State High School at 8.30am on Saturday.

It goes into the Cup in top form, having dropped just one game all year - its opening round game at the QISSN Carnival in June which ultimately meant it finished third.

Coach Renee Williams said the team had been preparing well and was determined to improve on its sixth-placed finish of last year.

"Last year we went in blind, we'd never been in this competition before and we didn't know what to expect.

"We learned a lot from that experience and we know the standard of teams we're up against and have prepared accordingly.”

TCC's Tori Rouse will play goal defence this weekend. Allan Reinikka ROK27061616aqissn

Williams said the experience of skipper Bartlem, Nasser, Rouse and Childes would be a big factor for the side.

TCC will, however, be without another of its stalwarts, Laynii Hetherington, who recently underwent surgery after rupturing her ACL playing Aussie rules.

Her absence means the ever-reliable Rouse will slot into goal defence, and young gun Liezel Viljoen into goal keeper.

Kiarra Hansen, who impressed in the Rockhampton senior A-grade competition this year, comes into the squad.

Williams has been urging the girls to embrace what was an amazing opportunity.

"We want to go down there and make the most of it,” she said.

"Three members of the team - Lily, Liezel and Zeckeisha (Oakley) - have recently returned from training with Queensland Netball's emerging players camp. They brought back some of the things they learned there and we have incorporated that into our training and we've also been training against some of the local senior teams which has helped a lot.”

TCC will come up against netball powerhouses All Hallows and St Margaret's Anglican College in its round games but Williams is confident they can mix it with them.

"I have every belief they can do it and there's one thing for sure, they won't give up in a challenge.”