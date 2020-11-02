Chance meeting at petrol station leads to two-day drug binge

A FORMER Rockhampton man had moved to Townsville to escape the drug scene in the Beef Capital but a chance encounter with an associate at a petrol station resulted in all his rehabilitation work going down the drain.

Ricky Lee Tokotaua, 31, was driving from Townsville to Brisbane to visit family, with no intention of stopping over in Rockhampton, but a chance encounter led to the drug addict having one hit of methamphetamine and being hooked again – resulting in a two-day bender of drugs, alcohol, violence and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The father of six was under the influence of meth when he had a minor collision with another motorist at McDonald’s North Rockhampton about 8pm on May 3.

The other driver stepped out of his car to check the damage when Tokotaua slapped or hit him with an open hand.

He then drove across Neville Hewitt Bridge towards Dingles Cafe on William St.

Tokotaua’s driving was erratic and dangerous, swerving into the path of other vehicles before crashing the car into Dingles Cafe, causing $6000 damage.

Tokotaua pleaded guilty on Friday, October 30, in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to eight charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while intoxicated, wilful damage and common assault in public while intoxicated.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said this round of offending was different to Tokotaua’s criminal record.

Tokotaua was sentenced for trafficking meth in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton in May 2017.

Defence lawyer Sean Gibbs said the New Zealand-born scaffolder had moved to Townsville after release from prison for that sentence to get away drug associates in Rockhampton.

He said Tokotaua had been working on the new North Queensland Cowboys rugby league stadium and was travelling to Brisbane when he stopped at petrol station in Rockhampton.

“He wasn’t intending on staying in Rockhampton,” Mr Gibbs said.

“He ran into an associate at the petrol station who offered him meth. It took one hit and he was quickly hooked.”

He said his client ended up staying at a motel for two nights and went to McDonald’s to get food.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said references tendered to court spoke of a loved family man and were heartfelt.

She said shortly before the dangerous operation incident, Tokotaua had assaulted “someone simply because you run into them in a drive-through”.

She sentenced Tokotaua to 18 months prison, declared 178 days presentence custody with immediate parole release. She also ordered him to pay $5973 restitution and perform 40 hours community service in 12 months.

Tokotaua was also disqualified from driving for 13 months and fined $1100.

Convictions were recorded for all offences.

