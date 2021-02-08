Chance of severe storms in CQ as muggy weather persists

Central Queensland could be impacted by severe storms today, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned.

Bureau meteorologist Rosa Hoff said there was a risk of damaging winds and heavy rainfall in the Capricornia region.

“We’ve had showers and thunderstorms for much of northern Queensland over the weekend with falls in excess of 70mm falling in north western Queensland,” Ms Hoff said.

“This rainfall has been caused by a combination of a trough which has stalled in the north west and a bit of a squeeze with the monsoon trough which is helping to bring really moist, tropical air with a high potential for rainfall down into the region.

“Both of these features will be developing as we move forward through the rest of the week.

“We’ve had a trough in western Queensland stall in the north west but down in the southern parts of the state is has continued to remain mobile.”

Ms Hoff said there was a chance of severe thunderstorm development on the upper edges of the trough and areas impacted could include Rockhampton, just north of Bundaberg, out to Emerald and Mackay to Charters Towers, Hughenden and the Gregory ranges.

“In this region we could potentially see severe storm development today where we could have the risk of damaging winds and potentially heavy rainfall,” she said.

The storm risk comes as CQ residents swelter through a ‘low intensity heatwave’.

“We also have an active monsoon trough across the northern peninsula which is actively driving down some really humid, tropical air,” Ms Hoff said.

“Residents would have noticed quite a tropical, warm humid weekend just gone with high temperatures ahead of the inland trough and humidity thanks to the monsoon trough making conditions quite unpleasant.

“We’ve had a low intensity heatwave ranging from Friday through to Monday particularly around parts of the central coast and Capricornia region.

“The inland trough pushed the hot temperatures across, a bit like a windscreen wiper, combined with the humidity being brought down by the monsoon trough this made conditions quite stifling.”

But she said cooler weather was on the way.

“The good news is some cooler air is creeping across the border from northern NSW, easing those temperatures and dropping down our fire dangers as well,” Ms Hoff said.