Residents living in disgusting conditions after Cyclone Debbie

FAMILIES left with nothing, walls of sewerage throughout homes and people forced to sleep on mouldy beds are some of the devastating scenes charity workers have seen in Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie's wake.

As communities across Queensland and NSW continue to recover, those delivering vital goods and services to victims say the need for support has never been greater.

WRECKED: Stuart Harris at Shute Harbour with his home that is a boat called "Munn". It was Wrecked in Cyclone Debbie. Annette Dew

Now you can do your part to help - by securing a copy of our special souvenir publication, Defying Debbie.

Produced by The Morning Bulletin and News Regional Media, with the support of Suncorp, this 132-page gloss book follows Debbie's trail of destruction from Bowen to Lismore and features stories of defiance, hope and local heroes and costs $7.50.

Proceeds of sales will be going to the official recovery effort and will be donated to Australian charity GIVIT, which is delivering support to people in need in both states.

GIVIT founder and CEO Juliette Wright said the charity was working with frontline agencies, councils and government to help people impacted by the Category 4 storm and its aftermath.

Some families have lost everything; there was a girl outside Mackay who had no shoes for winter.

So far, more than 49,000 items have been purchased to help those affected by funds or donations received through www.givit.org.au. Defying Debbie is on sale at Rockhampton and Yeppoon news agencies.