The South Grafton PO Hotel is up for sale.
Property

Chance to own a piece of pub history

Jenna Thompson
13th Oct 2020 11:00 PM
THERE has been plenty of interest in the historic South Grafton Post Office Hotel since it went on sale earlier this year, but the right buyer has yet to emerge according to McKimms Real Estate agent Duncan McKimm.

"There have been plenty of inspections on it, but so far nothing too serious," he said.

"We had a business send up some representatives from Newcastle and the Hunter Region, we had a solid inquiry out of Sydney, a few from Armidale and the New England region, and of course, some interest locally in the Grafton area, but so far we just haven't found the right buyer."

UP FOR GRABS: The South Grafton Post Office Hotel.
The pub, located along busy Skinner St, South Grafton, is being offered for just $550,000, plus stock.

"The current owners are looking toward retirement so it's a cheap price for a freehold pub," Mr McKimm said.

The venue currently returns around $2100 per week from the 11-room accommodation alone when fully occupied.

For more information please contact McKimms Real Estate.

Grafton Daily Examiner

