Chance to win: Rocky business gives away BBQs to sport clubs

In a bid to give back to the community that supports their business, Des and Jill Loveday are giving away eight push-button, electric Parkland barbecues.

Mr and Mrs Loveday, the local owners of Barbeques Galore Rockhampton for more than 35 years, said the BBQs were king size, twin plates – similar to those seen in public parks – suitable for sporting clubs.

The couple has already given away some of these barbecues to local sporting clubs, with the remaining subject to a draw.

“Yes, these barbecues are absolutely free,” the couple said.

“We are doing this as a way of giving back to the Central Queensland community for the much appreciated support we have received for our locally owned business over the past 37 years.”

Entries for this draw can be obtained instore at Barbeques Galore (Rockhampton) where you can also see the Parkland BBQ.

The competition will be drawn on Saturday, March 27, 2021.