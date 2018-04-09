Chancellor's Cup hopefuls roll into Rocky

Jason Behune from Bundaberg playing in a basketball game between Bundaberg and Rockampton in the 2016 CQ University's Chancellor's Cup. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Jason Behune from Bundaberg playing in a basketball game between Bundaberg and Rockampton in the 2016 CQ University's Chancellor's Cup. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK170816cuni1

FOR THE 10th consecutive year, students from 190 CQUniversities across the country have gathered in Rockhampton for the Chancellor's Cup.

Most of the athletes flew or drove into the Beef Capital yesterday afternoon from over 10 different locations to be greeted at the local university's welcome ceremony evening.

The students are being accommodated at the CQUniversity Rockhampton North Campus Student Residences.

First thing today, the games will kick off, with the line-up of sports reduced to through mixed selections: mixed basketball, mixed cricked and mixed touch football.

The students, ranging from 17-years-of-age to mature aged students, will go head to head for three days of "very competitive” but fun rivalry.

"We've split the students into five teams: Brisbane, Mackay, Melbourne, Rockhampton and Sydney,” a spokesperson for the Rockhampton CQUniversity said.

"It's region against region. If there's someone from Noosa, they'll be put in for Brisbane. If there's someone from regional New South Wales, they'll be put in the Sydney team.

"The students competing are distance education students, on campus students and international students. It's a mix.”

The influx of student athletes is also expected to bring a wealth of economic profit to the region.

"There's travel and accommodation expenses and food and entertainment expenses,” the spokesperson said.

"Because the weather is nice this time of year, they will go away with a high opinion of Rockhampton as a destination.

"There's the chance between competing to look around town and enjoy the night-life, the restaurants and the nightclubs.

"This Cup is a showcase for Rockhampton and even though it's a social, fun competition, they compete very hard.”

A karaoke night will be held at the university's amphitheatre on Wednesday night from 7pm.

The award ceremony will be held at the same location on Thursday night at 6pm, which will see the winners of the events prevented with medals and the winning cup.