Chance of a Top End cyclone

Heavy rains are forecast for the Top End this weekend as a tropical low forms off the NT coast. Pic Katrina Bridgeford.

TERRITORIANS are being warned that a tropical low expected to drench the Top End this weekend could possibly turn into a cyclone.

The NT Bureau of Meteorology predicts a tropical low predicted to form over the Top End will bring buckets of heavy rains across the Top End over the next three days. A trough is forming in the Gulf of Carpentaria which is expected to move west.

The system is rated a low chance to form into a tropical cyclone on Monday.

It is expected to continue to move away from the NT.

Meteorologist Jackson Browne said they expected 100mm of widespread rains across the Top End over Saturday, Sunday and Monday and 200mm in isolated areas along the north coast.

"The rains should hit Darwin by Sunday," he said.

"After that our projections show the tropical low heading out towards the Indian Ocean and there are possibilities it could form into a cyclone - but far away from land."