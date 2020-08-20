Chances of tropical cyclones, floods increase for CQ

The last significant La Nina in 2011 event saw homes across the state swallowed by flood waters.

The last significant La Nina in 2011 event saw homes across the state swallowed by flood waters.

THE CHANCES of a La Niña impacting Central Queensland in coming months have almost tripled, according to new data released by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Earlier this week, BOM raised its ENSO outlook to La Niña alert status, revealing the likelihood of the weather event occurring had increased to massive 70 per cent.

Manager of climate operations Dr Andrew Watkins said La Niña typically saw above-average rainfall across both winter and spring for Australia, particularly in eastern, central and northern regions.

BOM forecasters say the chance of a La Niña occurring in coming months have almost tripled.

“It typically also brings cooler and cloudier days, more tropical cyclones, and an earlier onset of the first rains of the wet season across the north,” he said.

La Nina events are also associated with heightened risk of cyclones – a undeniable concern for most of the region – as well as cooler daytime temperatures.

The last significant La Niña event to impact parts of Queensland occurred in 2010 to 2012, recording what became Australia’s wettest two-year period in close to three decades.

It also saw Rockhampton experience major flooding including a 9.2m event in the Fitzroy River – the third highest in the city’s history.

“The cooling of surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean and an increase in the strength of the Pacific Trade Winds indicates the chance of La Niña has risen.”

Dr Watkins said when the two changes occured at the same time, at this time of year, the chance of a La Niña forming and persisting into the warmer months increased greatly.

“Climate models suggest that further ocean cooling and intensification of Trade Winds may occur over the coming months.”

He noted the new revelations as contributors to BOM’s decision to shift from a “watch” status issue in late June to this week’s “alert”.

Dr Watkins assured The Bureau would continue to monitor the situation closely and update as required.

What causes La Niña?

La Niña occurs when equatorial trade winds become stronger, changing ocean surface currents and drawing cooler deep water up from below. This results in a cooling of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. The enhanced trade winds also help to pile up warm surface waters in the western Pacific and to the north of Australia.

The warming of ocean temperatures in the western Pacific means the area becomes more favourable for rising air, cloud development and rainfall. As a result, heavy rainfall can occur to the north of Australia. Conversely, over the eastern and central tropical Pacific, air descends over the cooler waters, meaning the region is less favourable for cloud and rain. The air rising in the west and descending in the east enhances an atmospheric circulation – called the Walker circulation – which can result in changes to the climate felt across the globe.