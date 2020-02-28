Chanel’s debut rugby game impresses coach

RUGBY UNION: Chanel College had created its own piece of history when it’s under-15 rugby union team made its debut in the The Rockhampton Rugby Schools Competition.

If the side’s second half against a powerful Rockhampton Grammar was anything to go by, the Chanel lads may notch their first win this Monday against St Brendan’s College in Rocky at 5.30pm.

“Chanel outscored the opposition in the second half and scored 22 points in the second half and Rocky scored 17,” Chanel College coach Calvin Bennett said.

The Gladstone-based side lost 37-22 after it was 20-0 down at halftime.

“The team was slightly shell-shocked with the physicality and the speed with which the Rockhampton Grammar team attacked the ball and they scored three quick tries within the first 15 minutes,” Bennett said.

MORE TEAMS?

The coach said Chanel College had successfully nominated to play in the competition which will run for the remained of term one.

“We only entered an under-15 boys’ team but we will look into entering more teams in the future,” Bennett said.

“Most of the boys are new to the game of rugby union but they have tremendous passion and determination and display true Chanel spirit on and off the field.”

Nyasha Mhuka and Ty Fitzgerald (two tries), who also both play for Central Queensland Bushrangers, got on the scoresheet as did Heath Lindenmeyer.

“Man of the match for his defensive efforts and his powerful work in the scrums went to Brayden Steer,” Bennett said.

The team is also captained by Mhuka and Fitzgerald.

