Change made to Rocky’s junior footy comp

The Rockhampton and District Junior Rugby League’s International competition starts on Friday.

Organisers have made one age group change in the Rockhampton and District Junior Rugby League International competition, which kicks off on Friday.

An under-17 division will replace under-18 this season, that decision coming after Rockhampton’s senior committee voted for an under-19 division to replace its under-20s.

Newly appointed RDJRL president Michael Fletcher said 31 teams from seven clubs would compete in five divisions – under-13, under-14, under-15, under-16 and under-17.

He was excited for the return of junior footy after the 2020 season was cancelled after four rounds due to COVID.

He said while this year’s registrations were slightly down, he was still confident of a competitive season, with players itching to lace up the boots.

Players are keen to get back to footy after the best part of their 2021 season was cancelled due to COVID.

“The clubs have put their safety plans in place, and we are ready for another fantastic year of junior rugby league in Rockhampton and the Cap Coast,” he said.

“It’s going to be great to see them all back on the field, that will be the big thing.

“There are also plenty of pathways now with the Capras under-16 boys and under-19 women coming into play this year.

“We’re really looking to develop these young players into the future.”

Fletcher said clubs were still finalising numbers for the under-13, under-15 and under-17 girls divisions, with their competition set to start next week.

Fletcher has stepped into RDJRL’s top job following the retirement of long-time servant Paul Jensen.

“Paul was president for 18 years and for more than 20 years was involved in developing junior rugby league in different aspects,” Fletcher said.

“You can’t put a price on the contribution that he has made.”

Jensen was made a life member of RDJRL last year.

