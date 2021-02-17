Change of fortune for Rocky racing star

Marway, pictured with jockey Brad Pengelly on board, after a win at Rockhampton’s Callaghan Park. Photo: Caught in the Act Photography CQ

What a difference a few days can make as in a complete turnaround, the luck of the draw has gone in Marway’s favour for his engagement at Randwick in Sydney on Wednesday.

Only late last week, Marway’s managing owner Greg Sturgiss expressed his disappointment after the Rockhampton star drew barrier 14 for his planned start at Canterbury Park last Friday night.

“He will be scratched and we will wait for next Wednesday at Randwick and hope he draws a good barrier,” Sturgiss said.

His hopes came to fruition after Marway drew barrier two in the $50K BM 72 Handicap (1000m) on the Kensington track at Randwick.

To carry 60.5kg and to be ridden by Joshua Parr, eight-times Rockhampton winner Marway is listed as TAB 3 in the sixth race on the Sydney card.

Marway burst on to the Sydney scene in spectacular fashion, winning for his new trainer Mark Newnham and jockey Rachel King on Australia Day at Warwick Farm.

King was to partner Marway on Wednesday but is required for the James Cummings stable on rival Virgo which has drawn barrier 11.

Sturgiss said Parr rode Marway when he won the trial at Randwick on January 7.

“He and Rachel both ride him trackwork so Josh knows him well,” he said.

“I am just surprised that Marway has been put up favourite for the race as there is quite a bit of talent in it.

“I hope the bookmakers are right.”

In early betting markets, Marway was listed at $3.50.

Marway is yet another outstanding graduate from Rockhampton’s Capricornia Yearling Sales, which this year will be staged on Sunday, April 12, at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Rockhampton trainer Kevin Hansen with Sweet Dolly.

Brilliant juvenile filly Sweet Dolly delighted her connections with the easiest of wins in a Rockhampton Callaghan Park barrier trial over 900m on Monday.

Ridden by her regular rider Justin Stanley, Sweet Dolly cruised to a 12.75 lengths winner over two maiden class rivals, running a swift 55.78 seconds.

“She was never pushed at any stage and it was a pretty easy trial for her,” Sweet Dolly’s trainer Kevin Hansen commented.

“I was really pleased with her and so was Justin. He was really happy about the way she went. If Justin’s happy, then I’m happy.”

Bought as a weanling for $1500 by the Capricorn Coast’s Michelle Walker, Sweet Dolly has returned just over $105K from her perfect winning record of two from two.

After decimating a juvenile field at Townsville on debut in November, she then won the LR Calaway Gal Fillies Stakes (1000m) at Eagle Farm in December.

In what could be interpreted as an ominous warning for connections of Sweet Dolly’s upcoming race rivals, Hansen had this to say.

“I feel she has come back stronger and better from her break. She is still learning as she even got a bit lost over the final stages of Monday’s trial,” he said.

After her Brisbane win, Sweet Dolly was then turned out for a spell but was brought back into training sooner than originally planned because she was feeling too well and risked injuring herself.

Subsequently, Sweet Dolly was set for the $500K QTIS 2YO Jewel (1200m) to be run at Aquis Park on the Gold Coast on Saturday, March 13.

That massive race day, at which almost $2M prize money is on offer, precedes the Magic Millions March QTIS Yearling Sale on March 15 and 16 when 419 yearlings will be offered for sale.

Hansen said on Tuesday that Sweet Dolly had come through her trial on Monday unscathed and would have her only start before the Jewel at the Sunshine Coast on Saturday, February 27.

Sweet Dolly will contest the $125K Jewel Prelude 2YO Fillies Stakes (1000m) which is run under set weights for all starters at 56.5kg.

“Justin (Stanley) said he can’t wait for that race at the Sunshine Coast to come about and neither can I,” Hansen said.

The only better tip from that would be if it came from the horse’s mouth.