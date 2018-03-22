Change of location for baton relay at the Cap Coast

Retired cyclist Anna Mears from Australia, right, receives the Commonwealth Games relay baton from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, right, at the launch of the relay at Buckingham Palace in London Monday March 13, 2017.

YEPPOON'S Commonwealth Games 2018 Queen's Baton Event in Yeppoon has been relocated to the Town Hall, due to impending wet weather.

Livingstone Shire Council has advised fireworks and sausage sizzle will be postponed.

A full stage program will begin from 5.30pm, with music, MC Game Boy and displays by local sporting groups.

One Batonbearer will carry the baton onto the stage around 7.45pm.

Council is encouraging everyone to bring friends and family along to help celebrate this once in a lifetime event.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga will join Mayor Bill Ludwig and Councillors for this significant community event.

Event details:

WHEN: TOMORROW Friday March 23, 5.30pm to 8.30pm

WHERE: Yeppoon Town Hall, 25 Normanby Street