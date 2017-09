2017 Black Dog Ball has changed the venue for the pre-ball refreshments.

As the Historic Archer Park Railway Museum is undergoing a transformation and will be closed for refurbishment, guest are now invited to meet for pre-ball refreshments from 5.15pm at Callaghan Park before being transported by bus to Paradise Lagoons at 6pm.

Plenty of car parking is available and buses will return to Callaghan Park or the CBD at approximately 12am.

Organisers look forward to seeing everyone on October 7.