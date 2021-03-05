Changes coming for public access points at Farnborough Beach

SAFETY FOCUS: Capricorn 4X4 and Outdoors, Rockhampton David Hiscox, Ironman 4x4 Rockhampton Mark Andersen, Councillor Pat Eastwood, Claire Fitzpatrick, Stevie-Lee Zieth and Councillor Andrea Friend at Bangalee Beach ahead of the Safety on the Sand Event held on Saturday. Picture: Contributed

Livingstone Shire Council is considering four potential access points at Farnborough Beach at Bangalee, a popular four-wheel drive destination, to address safety concerns from residents.

Councillor Glenda Mather said there had been safety concerns and proof of errant and inexperienced driver behaviour at Farnborough.

Ms Mather said changes needed to be made to keep public access to the beach, while maintaining the safety of both pedestrians and drivers in the shared location.

“The changes will include upgrades to the access, enforcement of speed limits, and a wider public awareness campaign to educate beachgoers and reinforce safety messaging,” she said.

According to Ms Mather, a number of options are being considered and council is seeking community feedback to help inform this decision.

“The project is in the preliminary concept phases,” she said.

“There are a number of steps to complete before plans go ahead, including consultation with stakeholders’ groups and the wider community, and securing funding and approval on plans.

“The first stage of stakeholder consultation, which considered upgrades to Hinz Ave, has been completed.

“During the first stage we spoke, at length, with key stakeholders including Queensland Police Service, National Parks and Wildlife, SeaQ Boardriders, Surf Rider Foundation and Capricorn 4x4 Outdoors, to discuss plans and gather their input about signage, monitoring cameras, pedestrian access, road construction, potential funding for an information hut and other facilities.”

Council has now moved onto the second stage, which involves the consideration of alternative beach access points.

“This involves seeking feedback on access point options, which will help determine what the community prefers,” Ms Mather said.

To have your say, go to https://getinvolved.livingstone.qld.gov.au/.

The online consultation is open until March 12.

