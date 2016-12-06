Changes in store for East St's The Workshop

HANDOVER: The Workshop owners K and Vanessa Norimi spent 2016 building up their business from scratch. They have started to hand the reigns over to the new owner.

IT took a lot of guts to try and start a business in Rockhampton that had a different edge to it than what the locals were used to.

But entrepreneur Vanessa Norimi has successfully introduced a cultural, artistic and entertaining venue to East St.

One year on and she has started to hand the reigns over to another local businessman who has snapped up the business venture.

The Workshop has been sold to Lewis Pickering who also owns Good Bites and Bean in the Kern Arcade.

Mrs Norimi said part of the sale arrangements meant that she would hand over parts of the business to Mr Pickering over the next six months, which would give him time to get his head around each part.

"There are going to be some changes over the next few months," she hinted.

"The cafe will be having a major refurbishment, including a brand new kitchen to be installed.

"There's going to be some fantastic things on the menu shortly."

Mrs Norimi said the crepe menu would remain when the new menu is launched after the refurbishment.

She was enthusiastic about Mr Pickering taking over The Workshop after seeing what he did with the business in the Kern Arcade.

Mrs Norimi said he took that sandwich business over a few years ago and has turned it around.

"This (cafe) is really where his heart and soul lives," she said.

The business has also been Mrs Norimi's heart and soul as she started it from scratch about a year ago.

"This was my baby," she said.

"It's very exciting to be watching grow in his (Mr Pickering's) hands."

Mrs Norimi said one fun challenge for Mr Pickering will be learning about the bar side of the business which he does not have any experience with.

And while some things will change and others remain, another part of the business is set to return this weekend.

After an absence for a while, the Japanese food stall will be returning to Friday and Saturday night markets at The Workshop.