Changes to deliver you a better way to read your news

Our commitment to covering the news of the day that matters to you remains as strong today as it has been for more than 160 years.

Across the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions, from Yeppoon to Emu Park, Gracemere to Parkhurst, we’re asking the questions you want answers to and reporting on issues important to you remains at the heart of what we do.

As you would have no doubt seen in the past week, the Morning Bulletin website is undergoing a change.

And it is for you.

We know what you, as readers, value because it is you who have told us the stories you want us covering, and the news that matters to you.

And now, as The Morning Bulletin finds a new home with its stand-alone section of The Courier Mail, it is about to be even easier to keep up to date on the news of the day.

Check out all the great features on The Courier Mail app.

The change will deliver a faster website, quicker coverage of breaking news across Queensland, Australia and beyond, as well as quick access to Rewards, SuperCoach, and other great features of a statewide website.

Instead of needing to access the two websites you are paying for, everything is in one place. One login, one password.

What won’t change is our passion for local news.

While the website may change, the commitment to news will not.

As you know, our team lives locally and works for you; and that won’t change.

We will continue to celebrate your milestones, expose the wrongs that need to be righted, ask the questions and get answers that have eluded you.

The Morning Bulletin team.

Your website section, which can still be found at themorningbulletin.com.au will still be run locally.

We will ensure you remain across important breaking news, including from police and our courts, the local council, as well as keeping you up to date on local business and development news right across the Central Queensland region.

Some of the favourite features of our website, including the digital edition which provides readers with a newspaper-like experience of the day’s news, will continue to be available.

The digital edition is a popular component of The Morning Bulletin’s online experience, giving readers the option to read the articles in a print-style format.

Check out all the great features on the app.

As a Courier Mail subscriber, you will also be able to access the full digital edition of the Courier Mail each day.

Our local app will be discontinued but you will also be able to download a much better Courier Mail app and customise it to showcase local stories.

We will have more on how to do that – and other key things – after we launch.

From Wednesday afternoon you will be automatically redirected to your new home for local news.

If you have already activated your bonus Courier Mail subscription, you won‘t need to do a thing.

If you have not done that already, we encourage you to do that today.

Then to log in you can use the email address and password linked to your existing subscription.

If you use a social network account to login, you’ll need to link these accounts again after you sign in with your email address.

How to reset your password on The Courier Mail website.

If you’ve forgotten your password, you can easily reset it here up until tomorrow.

If you are a subscriber and haven’t activated your Courier Mail subscription, to ensure you get the best of local news and beyond, you can do so below.

To activate your complimentary access to the Courier-Mail follow the steps below:

Click here and follow the prompts

Go to My Profile and log in

Go to My Rewards

Click the activate now button or copy activation hyperlink

Sign up on The Courier-Mail website – we recommend you use the same email address and password as what you've set up for our website to avoid confusion.

Need more help?

Please contact Customer Support on 1300 MY NEWS (696 397).

Monday to Friday 7.00am – 6.00pm

Saturday and Sunday 7.00am – 3.00pm AEST/AEDT

Originally published as Changes to deliver you a better way to read your news