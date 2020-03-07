Changes to traffic due to Capricorn Hwy duplication

THE MUCH anticipated duplication of the Capricorn Highway between Rockhampton and Gracemere is currently under construction and here is the latest update.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads issued an update yesterday outlining upcoming works and traffic changes this week.

Site works at various locations include:

Local road construction at Stanley Road and Farmers Lane (Nelson Street connection road)

Continued bridge construction at Scrubby Creek

Culvert excavation works at various locations

Earthwork and pavement works at eastern and western ends of the site

Roadside vegetation maintenance

HIGHWAY UPGRADE: Vegetation is currently being cleared next to the Capricorn Highway at Fairy Bower to make way for the duplication upgrade.

Upcoming works:

Motorists can expect traffic changes on the Capricorn Hwy between Gracemere and Yeppen roundabout in both direction. The east and west bound overtaking lanes will be closed.

This if for the duration of the eastbound lanes realignment expected to start on Thursday but could change due to weather and other site conditions.

Motorists can expect reduced speed limits and short-term stoppages (up to five minutes) in both directions. Motorists can also expect increased construction traffic.

Residents nearby should expect noise from the use of machinery. Reversing beepers and flashing lights used as safety requirements may be heard and seen.

TMR urges motorists to plan their journeys and allow extra travel time during working hours.

HIGHWAY UPGRADE: This heavy machinery is clearing trees next to the Capricorn Highway at Fairy Bower.

Travel conditions for over-size and over mass vehicles travelling on the Capricorn Highway will continue to change through out the life of this project.

For the latest road conditions, operators should refer to the Conditions of Operation Database on the Department of Transport and Main Roads website prior to travel.

To avoid delay travelling through the roadworks zone, please contact the project team two days prior to travel via: 1800 531 855 or RGD@FultonHogan.com.au