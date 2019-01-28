Menu
Family photos, elegantly framed and displayed, evoke the personality of the occupier of the home.
Family photos, elegantly framed and displayed, evoke the personality of the occupier of the home.
Home & Decorating

Changes to transform your house into a home

by TRACEY HORDERN
28th Jan 2019 12:00 PM
The distinction between a house and a home technically is quite different to how most of us think it. A house is a dwelling, usually made of timber or bricks and mortar, it is the structure that someone lives in. On the other hand, a home refers to any place, either a building or location that someone feels they belong to.

There's always something evocative about walking into a house that feels like a home, a space that is transformed and reflects the owner's personality and personal style, whatever that may be.

Here's a few transforming tips:

MEMORIES, FAMILY AND TRAVEL MEMENTOS

Family photos, elegantly framed and displayed, items collected over a lifetime, including travel mementos, all evoke the personality of the occupier.

ADD FRAGRANCE

Fresh flowers, fragrant candles and oils and even cooking, anything that adds to the sense of smell, will also convey this house is indeed a home.

FLOORS

Not something you would necessarily think of, but the detail paid to flooring makes a huge difference. Not only does the soft underfoot of rugs or carpets add instant comfort, a space with floor coverings helps with sound insulation in any given room.

LIGHTING

Nothing kills atmosphere like bad lighting. Harsh overhead lighting belongs in the officious places such as offices and science labs, not a home. Add lamps, especially for spaces such as the bedroom and living areas.

