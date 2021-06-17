A whole new app experience for local news

As you have hopefully seen by now, on Wednesday, June 23, we will be moving across to a new home for local news.

Our commitment to local news remains number one and we are keen to ensure you make the most of your experience.

Remember you will still find us at our normal website address, from where you will be redirected to our new 'home page' for local news.

As part of the changes we will be discontinuing our local news apps, as they have become rather outdated.

Instead, we would encourage you to download The Courier-Mail app which will give you a much faster, and more comprehensive coverage of news from across Queensland and around the nation and world.

The Courier-Mail's new app offers a better, personalised news experience.

From the outset, you will also be able to personalise your news experience, giving greater priority to news from your local area.

Once you download the app, you can also enable notifications to get alerts on your phone when big stories across the state break. You can easily turn them off if you find there not useful.

As a local subscriber, you will also be able to read the digital replica of The Courier-Mail, including features such as puzzles and cartoons.

The Courier-Mail's new app has been built from the ground up to offer your news, your way.

The app is still free to download and explore, but with a digital subscription you can access much more than just the headlines.

If you are a local news subscriber, your subscription to The Courier-Mail is included. Just make sure you have activated it before next week.

HOW TO ACTIVATE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION

After you download the app you will be invited to personalise your news experience.

You can also put in your own postcode so as news is published from your area, it will be available right there under My Local News.

You follow your local region so local news is on the home page of your mobile device.

► DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR iOS

► DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR ANDROID

You can even access the past 14 back issues and your favourite lift-outs like Escape, body+soul and TV Guide. Plus you can download and read it offline later.

READ OF ALL THE GREAT FEATURES WITH THE NEW APP HERE

The Courier-Mail's new and improved app.

You can also customise your news feed - for example ensuring you get the latest coronavirus coverage, true crime, different columnists, investigations or different types of sport you might be interested in.

You can also follow niche topics like technology, books, movies, the arts or television, to name a few.

The app is also great for things like live NRL scores and expert analysis so you can impress your friends during the big game.

At the bottom of the app, you will find quick access to today's paper and News' great podcasts.

Need more help?

Please contact Customer Support on 1300 MY NEWS (696 397).

Monday to Friday 7.00am - 6.00pm

Saturday and Sunday 7.00am - 3.00pm AEST/AEDT