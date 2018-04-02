Channel Nine Games accreditation suspended

The Nine Network has lost it accreditation to cover the Commonwealth Games. Picture: Glenn Hunt/aap

CHANNEL 9 has had its media accreditation for the Commonwealth Games suspended following the airing of behind-the-scenes footage of opening ceremony preparations.

The breach relates to footage shot of Saturday night's opening ceremony dress rehearsal and aired on Sunday night's 6pm news.

In a statement, GOLDOC confirmed it had suspended the Nine Network's accreditation until further notice.

"GOLDOC has informed Nine Network Australia that their GC2018 media accreditation has been suspended until further notice," the statement reads.

"Channel 9 News broadcast footage of Saturday night's Opening Ceremony dress rehearsal, which breached nNews access rules and accepted industry conventions regarding confidentiality of Games ceremonial rehearsals.

"GOLDOC expects all media organisations to abide by the agreed rules."

Channel Nine have been contacted for a statement.