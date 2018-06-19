Chantal Barnett named as one motive in CQ prison assault

ROCKHAMPTON woman Chantal Barnett has been named as a possible motive for a violent prison assault at Capricornia Correctional Centre.

Martin Leigh Hyatt pleaded not guilty in Rockhampton District Court yesterday to assault occasioning bodily harm over an assault against Clinton David Williams on October 5, 2013 on the prison oval.

Defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand said Hyatt was not denying an assault was carried out against Mr Williams, only that he was not the person who committed it.

During testimony given by Mr Williams yesterday, the court heard Mr Hyatt had dated Ms Barnett "off and on” between 2009 and 2012.

Mr Williams had a "purely sexual relationship” and "toxic” relationship with Ms Barnett for four months in either 2010 and 2011.

Mr Williams also gave as a possible motive for the assault a $15,000 debt he owed someone called "Mick Rogers”.

Mr Williams suffered injuries to the back of the head, about 5cm in diameter and mildly deep, with "blood shooting from the wound” from an arterial bleed, according to a document containing agreed facts which Mr Ahlstrand read to the jury.

Mr Williams also had excess fluid gathering inside his skull.

These injuries led to him being flown from Rockhampton Hospital to Brisbane where he underwent surgery and had a titanium plate inserted to reattach the bone to his skull.

Mr Williams alleged that he saw Mr Hyatt with another prisoner about 2.30pm on October 5 and approached him for a chat about the debt and Ms Barnett before Mr Williams was moved into the protection area.

"He (Hyatt) was wrapping something around his fist... a sock,” Mr Williams said.

"I said 'no, no, I don't want to have a go'.”

Mr Williams claimed Mr Hyatt accused him of bashing Ms Barnett during their four-month affair, which he denied.

He said Mr Hyatt then told him he had to go and change clothes and they agreed to meet on the oval to continue their discussion.

Mr Williams claimed they met on the oval about 15 minutes later.

A third prisoner waited at the entrance while he and Mr Hyatt walked around the oval and talked.

He claimed that when Ms Barnett's name came up again in the second conversation, Mr Hyatt "wanted to have a go”.

"He kept looking behind me,” Mr Williams said.

Mr Williams claimed that when he turned his head to see what Mr Hyatt was looking at, he was struck from behind and fell down.

He alleged a second attack was attempted but thwarted by his movement of jumping backwards and Mr Hyatt left.

"I had blood gushing out of me like a waterfall,” Mr Williams said.

Mr Williams claimed he walked himself to a building where corrective service officers were located to get medical help as the third prisoner made threats to him "if he told”.

He then told officers he had fallen over.

Mr Ahlstrand asked Mr Williams why he did not go to officers, or seek help from prison mates, in the 15 minutes between the first conversation and the oval.

Mr Williams said he was scared, but didn't know what was going to happen.

The court heard Mr Williams signed a "withdrawal of complaint” document days after the incident.

He eventually made a statement to police one year and four days after the assault.

The trial continues today.