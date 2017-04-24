Chaos as CQ rescue crew struggles to locate 3 missing catamarans

CHAOS erupted in the Keppel Bay as Coast Guard rescue crews struggled to locate those on-board three separate catamarans who pleaded for help.

A litany of agencies, including the Yeppoon Coast Guard, Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA), and water police, were called in to join the rescue effort.

A Coast Guard crew responded to a broken radio call from a sailor on an 18-foot Hobie Cat with a mast that snapped under the strong south-easterly winds.

Then the sailor activated a distress beacon, giving the Coast Guard crew his location.

But conflicting reports from a second Hobie Cat, who would later become embroiled in the rescue, alerted the Coast Guard that the de-masted catamaran was between Halfway and Humpy Island, prompting them to change course.

The Coast Guard crew were left shocked when they discovered a third catamaran had capsized as they approached the de-masted catamaran at about 2.02pm.

The Coast Guard crew then went to the de-masted catamaran to collect its equipment before receiving another distress call that the second Catamaran had also succumbed to the south-easterly, capsizing.

The sailor in that catamaran was left drifting for an extended period as the rescue crew struggled to locate the sailor, even though they had the co-ordinates from his beacon.

But he was finally from the water at about 2.30pm.

The crew then returned to the de-masted Hobie Cat to attached a tow to it.

The crew transported the second sailor back to his capsized catamaran and pulled it up before he decided to continue his voyage to Great Keppel Island.

Yeppoon Coast Guard stressed the despite having beacons, all the sailors failed to detail their journey to the Coast Guard before leaving the harbour, making it tough to locate them.

"It was not until the incident was over that the number of catamarans and people involved was revealed," Yeppoon Coast Guard said in a statement.

"As they had not been identified prior to their trip, it was difficult for the Coast Guard radio operator and the rescue crew to determine which sailor was calling for help at any one time."