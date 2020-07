Two vehicles have collided at Gracemere.

Two vehicles have collided at Gracemere.

EMERGENCY services are this evening responding to a two-vehicle collision outside a McDonalds restaurant in Gracemere.

The vehicles reportedly collided at McLaughlin St, just off the Capricorn Hwy around 6.30pm.

No serious injuries have been reported at this time.

Circumstances surrounding the crash are unclear.

QPS and QAS are currently en route.

Traffic is expected to be impacted for a short time.

More to come.