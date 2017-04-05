BREAKING: Confusion reigns as oversized trucks banned from Rocky

Traffic is expected to increase on Upper Dawson Rd as thousands of vehicles are diverted from Gladstone Rd ahead of a 9m flood peak.

UPDATE: 1.08pm:

POLICE have issued an infringement notice to the truck driver who was stuck near power lines on Upper Dawson Road this morning for driving a "non-compliant" vehicle.

Tony Williams, Chair of the Local Disaster Management Group, said police had escalated their crackdown on non-compliant vehicles.

The reason for the infringement was related to its breach of height restrictions.

It is understood police are checking oversized vehicles outside Rockhampton, well before the Upper Dawson Road diversion.

A post on Truckie Communications said vehicle more than 2.4m wide and 5.6m high were banned from driving through the city.

But the Department of Transport and Main Roads is yet to provide further clarity on the scenario.

More to come

UPDATE: 12.23pm:

CONFUSION reigns on the Bruce Hwy flood diversion with mixed reports on whether oversized vehicles can enter Rockhampton.

The Morning Bulletin understands a decision has been made to stop oversized vehicles using the Bruce Hwy alternate route after an incident on Upper Dawson Road earlier today.

The diversionary route along the suburban street was blocked for a short time this morning after an oversized vehicle became snagged on overhead power lines.

Transport and Main Roads will close Gladstone Rd and Lower Dawson Rd with detours in place this afternoon ahead of the expected flood peak of 9m on Thursday. Carmen M Hass

It is understood oversized vehicle motorists will be directed to park on the city's outskirts as police move to block them from using the detour on Upper Dawson Rd.

A post on the Truckies Communications Facebook page states: "Rockhampton has an oversized ban, be aware. The Department of Transport has neglected to tell anyone after knowing for days, but will gladly hand out fines."

But a Queensland Police spokesman said some heavy vehicles have been may not be able to use the Upper Dawson Rd diversion, adding to the confusion.

The highway was diverted from the Gladstone RD section of Bruce Hwy due to rising flood waters ahead of an expected peak of 9m on Thursday.

It's believed police will be using commercial radio to get the message out to truckies.

The Morning Bulletin is seeking clarity from the department.

More to come

UPDATE: 11.25AM:

WITNESS Bob Lisle watched on as an "oversized vehicle" narrowly missed power lines on the Bruce Hwy diversion.

Bob Lisle, a Calliope man in Rockhampton for medical treatment, saw the incident unfold when he came out of the Cancer Council Queensland building at 43 Upper Dawson Rd.

He said the truck was headed towards Rockhampton, just blocks from Allenstown Plaza.

"We were just going for a walk and he was just parked out front," he said. "As soon as he could clear he went to the wrong side of the road, came under the powerlines and went.

"There wasn't much traffic at all. There was a police car and a couple of trucks behind him and that was it."

He regularly walks along Upper Dawson Rd and was amazed at the increase in traffic due to the highway diversion.

"The police have been good, the police have been really good," he said before continuing on his way.

EARLIER:

CHAOS has erupted on the diversion for the Bruce and Capricorn Hwy.

Police rushed to Upper Dawson Rd after reports an oversized vehicle had snagged powerlines near the corner of Ward St.

It is understood the truck's load snagged the powerlines, but the driver managed to reverse back on the busy road and free the vehicle.

Police are now working with the driver to forge a path out of the sticky situation as traffic banks up behind him towards Gracemere.

The influx of traffic will be diverted onto suburban streets from the major road, which averages 23,321 vehicle movements a day according to the Department of Transport and Main Roads records.

More to come