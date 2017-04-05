28°
Critical Alert

BREAKING: Confusion reigns as oversized trucks banned from Rocky

Luke J Mortimer
| 5th Apr 2017 10:58 AM Updated: 1:12 PM
Traffic is expected to increase on Upper Dawson Rd as thousands of vehicles are diverted from Gladstone Rd ahead of a 9m flood peak.
Traffic is expected to increase on Upper Dawson Rd as thousands of vehicles are diverted from Gladstone Rd ahead of a 9m flood peak. Michelle Gately

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE: 1.08pm: 

POLICE have issued an infringement notice to the truck driver who was stuck near power lines on Upper Dawson Road this morning for driving a "non-compliant" vehicle.

Tony Williams, Chair of the Local Disaster Management Group, said police had escalated their crackdown on non-compliant vehicles.

The reason for the infringement was related to its breach of height restrictions.

It is understood police are checking oversized vehicles outside Rockhampton, well before the Upper Dawson Road diversion.

A post on Truckie Communications said vehicle more than 2.4m wide and 5.6m high were banned from driving through the city.

But the Department of Transport and Main Roads is yet to provide further clarity on the scenario.

 

More to come

UPDATE: 12.23pm:

CONFUSION reigns on the Bruce Hwy flood diversion with mixed reports on whether oversized vehicles can enter Rockhampton.

The Morning Bulletin understands a decision has been made to stop oversized vehicles using the Bruce Hwy alternate route after an incident on Upper Dawson Road earlier today.

The diversionary route along the suburban street was blocked for a short time this morning after an oversized vehicle became snagged on overhead power lines.

Transport and Main Roads will close Gladstone Rd and Lower Dawson Rd with detours in place this afternoon ahead of the expected flood peak of 9m on Thursday.
Transport and Main Roads will close Gladstone Rd and Lower Dawson Rd with detours in place this afternoon ahead of the expected flood peak of 9m on Thursday. Carmen M Hass

It is understood oversized vehicle motorists will be directed to park on the city's outskirts as police move to block them from using the detour on Upper Dawson Rd.

A post on the Truckies Communications Facebook page states: "Rockhampton has an oversized ban, be aware. The Department of Transport has neglected to tell anyone after knowing for days, but will gladly hand out fines."

But a Queensland Police spokesman said some heavy vehicles have been may not be able to use the Upper Dawson Rd diversion, adding to the confusion.

The highway was diverted from the Gladstone RD section of Bruce Hwy due to rising flood waters ahead of an expected peak of 9m on Thursday.

It's believed police will be using commercial radio to get the message out to truckies.

The Morning Bulletin is seeking clarity from the department.

More to come

UPDATE: 11.25AM:

WITNESS Bob Lisle watched on as an "oversized vehicle" narrowly missed power lines on the Bruce Hwy diversion.

Bob Lisle, a Calliope man in Rockhampton for medical treatment, saw the incident unfold when he came out of the Cancer Council Queensland building at 43 Upper Dawson Rd.

He said the truck was headed towards Rockhampton, just blocks from Allenstown Plaza.

"We were just going for a walk and he was just parked out front," he said. "As soon as he could clear he went to the wrong side of the road, came under the powerlines and went.

"There wasn't much traffic at all. There was a police car and a couple of trucks behind him and that was it."

He regularly walks along Upper Dawson Rd and was amazed at the increase in traffic due to the highway diversion.

"The police have been good, the police have been really good," he said before continuing on his way.

EARLIER: 

CHAOS has erupted on the diversion for the Bruce and Capricorn Hwy.

Police rushed to Upper Dawson Rd after reports an oversized vehicle had snagged powerlines near the corner of Ward St.

It is understood the truck's load snagged the powerlines, but the driver managed to reverse back on the busy road and free the vehicle.

Police are now working with the driver to forge a path out of the sticky situation as traffic banks up behind him towards Gracemere.

The influx of traffic will be diverted onto suburban streets from the major road, which averages 23,321 vehicle movements a day according to the Department of Transport and Main Roads records.

More to come

Topics:  cyclone debbie traffic wildweather

BREAKING: Confusion reigns as oversized trucks banned from Rocky

BREAKING: Confusion reigns as oversized trucks banned from...

DRIVERS of oversized trucks have been told to stop outside Rockhampton.

'Inconsiderate' drivers send waves through businesses

Shorty Challacombe and Chris Roy outside flooded businesses in East St.

Business owners urged motorists to 'be considerate'

Fight for Rocky residents' disaster money

Wood St and Bolsover St begin to flood.

MP hopes assistance picture will be crystal clear by this afternoon

Police escort naked woman from busy Rockhampton bus stop

Police.Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Police have responded to the incident near a flooded area.

Local Partners

GKI's iconic Rainbow Hut transformed into new store, Tropical Vibes

The couple said the purchase of the Rainbow Hut was something they'd dreamed of for the past three years.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

NBN: Company can't say when phones and internet will be reconnected

Two NBN workers inspect a cabinet on Wood St, Depot Hill.

Controversial roll-out leaves hundreds affected

GIG GUIDE: Even Debbie can't stop the music

ROCK OUT: Kyle Gallagher will play at the Glenmore Tavern on Friday night.

Don't let a cyclone put a dampener on your weekend

One man, five puppets, countless laughs

David Strassman is bring his new show iTedE to Rockhampton in May.

David Strassman brings unique comedy to Rocky for start of Oz tour

Students go from sporting field to centre stage

CENTRE STAGE: The Cathedral College students Lucy Busby and Joseph Lewis ready to take their lead roles in Footloose.

The Cathedral College production set to get toes tapping

MOVIE REVIEW: new Smurfs adventure is a candy-coloured blast

Smurfs: The Lost Village — animated action-oriented reboot is a sight for sore eyes

CHiPS savaged by critics: ‘squalid, incoherent catastrophe’

Michael Pena and Dax Shepard in a scene from the movie CHiPS.

No one wants to waste their cash on an absolute stinker.

MOVIE REVIEW: Ghost in the Shell honours its anime roots

Scarlett Johansson plays The Major in the movie Ghost in the Shell.

SCARLETT Johansson is excellent in clever tribute to cult manga.

Kyle Sandilands blasts Markle’s sister

Samantha Grant — Meghan Markle’s half sister.

SHOCK jock hangs up on Meghan Markle’s sister during interview.

Married at First Sight: ‘We’re all too scared to say it’

Susan Rawlings says she’s concerned about the effects reality shows have on contestants.

Contestants and family members are concerned about MAFS's impact.

Ten backs George Calombaris amid pay fiasco

George Calombaris has said he is ‘devastated’ by the blunder.

Channel 10 says Calombaris's staff pay issues won’t hurt MasterChef.

Your school holiday movie guide

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

FILM critic Leigh Paatsch rates the movies on offer over the break.

DELIGHTFUL GABLE, ELEVATED POSITION

302 Upper Dawson Road, The Range 4700

House 3 2 1 $345,000

Recently renovated this classic gable has been tastefully decorated to create a light, fresh and open feel. Elevated to capture natural breezes and views this...

Beautiful Home on Acreage, pool and 2 sheds

6 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $599,000

Be prepared to fall in love with the grand entrance of this amazing home, giving you a warm welcoming. This unique property offers massive space under roof...

NEW Kitchen + NEW Bathroom + Granny Flat!!

19A Main Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 5 2 1 $249,000

Looking for that original highset weatherboard home with extra space?? This home has a separate Granny Flat at the rear of the property offering you just that for...

Immaculate Home in Convenient Location

89 Edington Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $243,000

Reap the rewards of the current owner's hard work and sit back, relax and just enjoy what is on offer. From the moment you lay eyes on this home you will...

Frenchville Favourite!!

366 Hobler Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Freshly painted and situated on a 612 m2 allotment, this high set 3 bedroom home is ready and waiting for you to move straight in! Property Features Include:...

Space and Serenity

15 Cunningham Drive, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 6 $539,000

Located in Glenlee, this spacious 4 bedroom family home stretches out over 5 acres and offers peaceful country living only 20 minutes from Rockhampton. Bonus...

Unsurpassed Elegance

17 Constantia Crescent, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 4 $775,000

Exceptionally private, in one of Frenchville's most sought after locations, this warm welcoming home exudes elegance and quality. Uniquely designed to suit all of...

Convenient Location with an 809m2 approx. Allotment

68 Eton Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 4 1 1 $220,000

Positioned within close proximity to schools, shops, hospitals and the golf course is where you will find this great starter home. With polished floors throughout...

Privately located Motivated Sellers!!

40 Peppermint Drive, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $365,000

Nestled in a quite area of Kawana this spacious and low maintenance family home stretches out over a 690m2 allotment in close proximity to CQU and Heights College.

A Triumph of Design on the Range

16 Considine Street, The Range 4700

House 4 2 2 $469,000

If you're looking for that unique home that has style and character, then this is for you! Situated in a quiet street, in an elevated position in the prestige...

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

A cracker of a deal for Nutworks

Pictured: Nutworks managing director Keith Ryan, centre, on site at Lot 12, Pioneer Rd, with Collier's International's Ben Flower and Nick Dowling at Yandina.

Vacant 0.4ha Yandina industrial site sells at auction

Traffic chaos fuels case for new bridge across Bremer

TRUMPED: Congestion and frustration were the only winners on the David Trumpy Bridge last week during the flooding of other city bridges.

Mayor campaigns federal Infrastructure Minister

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!