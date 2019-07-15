Menu
She would drink anything with a high alcohol content - Lawyer Rowan King
Crime

'Chaotic existence' with homelessness before turn around

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
15th Jul 2019 5:16 PM
A WOMAN who has had a "chaotic existence” with periods of homelessness and an alcohol addiction has started turning her life around at age 27.

Caitland Rita May Abraham pleaded guilty on Friday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to 14 charges including drinking on a road, stealing, common assault, public nuisance, possessing a drug utensil, contravening a police banning notice and failing to appear in court.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said since Abraham's crime spree in Cairns between January 14, 2018, to April 26, 2019, she relocated to Rockhampton to live with her father and has been attending Alcoholics Anonymous since May.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said Abraham was aged 25-27 during the offending period and had a six-page criminal record which included fail to appear, drugs, property offences, breaches of bail and common assault.

"It is indicative of a young woman with alcohol and possibly drug addictions,” she said.

Mr King said Abraham was engaged with a psychiatrist along with Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Service on top of attending AA meetings regularly.

He said Abraham started using marijuana at age 15, drinking heavily at 21 and injecting ice at 25.

"She would drink anything with a high alcohol content,” Mr King said.

"Since being in Rockhampton, she has been off ice”

Mr King said she had "a difficult relationship” with the father of her five year old daughter and was admitted to hospital for mental health issues four times in the past 18 months.

"She was effectively homeless while she was there (Cairns),” he said.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said Abraham had "a chaotic existences with periods of homelessness” and her mental health was impacted by the use of drugs and alcohol.

She sentenced Abraham to a three-year probation term, fined her $450 and recorded convictions for all offences.

