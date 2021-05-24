Menu
Travellers faced lengthy delays at Brisbane Domestic Airport on Monday morning. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian
Chaotic scenes at Aussie airport

by Shae McDonald
24th May 2021 10:55 AM | Updated: 11:19 AM

There have been chaotic scenes at Brisbane Domestic Airport after a power surge caused lengthy queues and flight delays.

The incident occurred about 7.30am, during the peak morning commuter rush, and lasted until about 10am.

Security, baggage and check‐in systems were all impacted, with staff forced to process passengers manually.

A Brisbane Airport spokeswoman said an investigation was now under way to work out what caused the surge.

“The good news was everybody was really patient and understanding,” she told NCA NewsWire.

While flights were initially delayed, the spokeswoman said as of 10.30am everything had returned to regular scheduling.

