Character overlay changes moved forward for minister review

Rockhampton's most expensive home tops the charts at $1.5m for this stunning home in The Range.

Rockhampton's most expensive home tops the charts at $1.5m for this stunning home in The Range. REAL ESTATE

THE HOTLY contested changes to the character overlay in the Rockhampton Regional Council planning scheme have been moved forward for ministerial review.

The major amendment has been met with hesitation from some home owners.

Council received 49 submissions related to the character overlay changes throughout the advertised public consultation period.

Of these 33 submissions requested council to review and remove properties from the overlay.

The main concerns were the impact character overlays would have an effect on property values, loss of property rights, assessment criteria of determining a character house or commercial building or house and character overlay provisions, restrictive demolition controls and commercial character provisions not supporting revitalisation.

READ HERE: Homes to be protected by new character overlay map

READ HERE: Council explains the details behind the new overlay maps

Council has considered these submissions and properties with less significant character or minimal character in the street have been removed.

Thirteen submissions were received with requests to expand the map to protect additional character buildings.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said she wanted to thank everyone who made a submission.

The stunning, restored 1885 iconic Rockhampton home at 165 Caroline St, The Range. Contributed

"This is a significant step forward for the region, and we want to thank everyone who has put forward a submission and helped us to refine the proposed major amendment,” she said.

"The planning scheme is ultimately for the people who live and work in the Rockhampton Region, and designed to meet your needs.”

READ HERE: International trade, investment continues to grow for Rocky

READ HERE: New events planned for our region for 2019

The proposed amendment is a character overlay to protect the character of commercial buildings within the CBD and some of Rockhampton's iconic residential areas in Allenstown, The Range, and Wandal.

Provisions for 'minor demolition' have been removed and the level of assessment for total demolition, relocation or removal has been reduced.

There are no controls around extensions or alterations to the existing buildings for properties within the 'demolition control' area.

Council notes they recognise the importance of protecting traditional character buildings and streetscapes in character areas and will monitor and review these provisions over time.

Everyone who made a submission can expect to receive a formal letter in response.

The consultation report will be posted to council's website in coming days.

Questions can be directed to strategic planning on 1300 22 55 77.