Charge upgraded for man who punched police officer in court

A MAN who punched a female police officer in the face while they were both locked in a dock in a courtroom has had one charge upgraded.

Clifford Andrew Sabin, 55, was denied bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday after being charged with enter premises and commit indictable offence, enter premises with intent and obstruct police.

Mr Sabin responded to the bail denial by assaulting four police officers, ripping a microphone and its cords out of a wall and using it against officers.

The incident started with Mr Sabin punching a female officer in the face so hard she was in immediate pain and continued to clutch the side of her face throughout the rest of the ordeal.

Read more here: COURTROOM DRAMA: Man punches female police officer

He was charged yesterday with three counts of serious assault of a police officer and one count each of wilful damage and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Today in court, when the fresh charges were mentioned, one of the serious assault of a police officer charges was upgraded to grievous bodily harm.

The charges were then adjourned until January 13 and briefs of evidence were ordered.

