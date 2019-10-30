Charge your phone on outdoor seats at Yeppoon

SMART MOVE: Cr Nigel Hutton and Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry try out the new seats at Yeppoon that allow you to charge up your mobile phone.

SMART MOVE: Cr Nigel Hutton and Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry try out the new seats at Yeppoon that allow you to charge up your mobile phone.

YOU can now charge your mobile phone while sitting on solar-powered seats at Yeppoon.

It’s all part of a new smart technology rollout just completed by Livingstone Shire Council to improve amenity and safety in the town centre.

Even the rubbish bins are smart - some now have interior sensors which tell the council when they are full or even if there is a fire inside of them.

Other new features in and around “The Hub” at Beaman Park are smart LED street lights and free public WiFi.

Livingstone deputy mayor Nigel Hutton said the smart precinct project came about after a $200,000 Federal Government grant was secured.

“Now complete, these new elements within the town centre will encourage the Capricorn Coast business community to embrace smart technology while improving community lifestyle,” he said.