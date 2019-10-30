Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SMART MOVE: Cr Nigel Hutton and Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry try out the new seats at Yeppoon that allow you to charge up your mobile phone.
SMART MOVE: Cr Nigel Hutton and Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry try out the new seats at Yeppoon that allow you to charge up your mobile phone.
News

Charge your phone on outdoor seats at Yeppoon

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
30th Oct 2019 10:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOU can now charge your mobile phone while sitting on solar-powered seats at Yeppoon.

It’s all part of a new smart technology rollout just completed by Livingstone Shire Council to improve amenity and safety in the town centre.

Even the rubbish bins are smart - some now have interior sensors which tell the council when they are full or even if there is a fire inside of them.

Other new features in and around “The Hub” at Beaman Park are smart LED street lights and free public WiFi.

Livingstone deputy mayor Nigel Hutton said the smart precinct project came about after a $200,000 Federal Government grant was secured.

“Now complete, these new elements within the town centre will encourage the Capricorn Coast business community to embrace smart technology while improving community lifestyle,” he said.

beaman park mobile phone charging smart bins smart lights smart technology yeppoon town centre
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Drums of toxic waste dumped in tidal lagoon

    premium_icon Drums of toxic waste dumped in tidal lagoon

    News AUTHORITIES are working to contain and remove at least eight drums of toxic waste found illegally dumped north of Yeppoon.

    • MaddelinMcCosker
    50-year-old plays in the rain like a big kid

    premium_icon 50-year-old plays in the rain like a big kid

    News Farmer celebrates as parched areas of CQ receive heavy falls.

    • MaddelinMcCosker
    Canavan not afraid of Greens’ ‘Big bad wolf’

    premium_icon Canavan not afraid of Greens’ ‘Big bad wolf’

    Politics Resources Minister talks up ‘hi-vis revolution’, developing our nation and helping...

    • MaddelinMcCosker
    Man mauled in his front yard

    premium_icon Man mauled in his front yard

    News ‘Why did it have to come to my arm being mauled for the council to act?’

    • MaddelinMcCosker