CHARGED: Local company linked to Yeppoon toxic drum dumping

At least eight drums of toxic waste have been found dumped in a tidal lagoon off Sandy Point Road near Yeppoon.

At least eight drums of toxic waste have been found dumped in a tidal lagoon off Sandy Point Road near Yeppoon.

The Department of Environment and Science confirmed this morning that two people are facing wilfully causing material environmental harm charges after dumping a total of 13 paint thinner drums north of Yeppoon.

The dumping caused community outrage last year when news of the misdoings was made public.

Drums dumped in a lagoon North of Yeppoon

The DES began investigations in October which revealed toxic hydrocarbons has entered the water and soil near the drums which killed mangrove bloodworms, 10 crabs and 50 glassfish.

RELATED STORY >>> Surveillance cameras installed to catch illegal dumpers

RELATED STORY >>> Will drums evidence be enough to prosecute?

The drums were dumped over two separate events.

The first lot of nine drums were found in October 2019 floating in a lagoon north of Yeppoon.

Four more were found in January in bushland near Iwasaki Rd.

More drums have been found illegally dumped near Yeppoon.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga confirmed a Yeppoon company company was linked with the dumping.

“The Yeppoon company, while unaware the drums would be illegally disposed of, has provided almost $30,000 to help remove the drums from the lagoon,” Ms Lauga said.

A statement from the Environment Minister, Leeanne Enoch’s office stated the company has entered an enforceable undertaking, which requires it to issue a public statement acknowledging its role in the offending.

The company was also made to pay $15,000 in funding to remove the drums from bushland and contribute $10,000 to the Livingstone Shire Council to assist it in combatting illegal dumping in the local area.

Drums dumped in a lagoon North of Yeppoon

The Department of Environment and Science is also able to take further action if the company fails to comply with the enforceable undertaking.

The charges have been laid for all 13 drums.

The two charged are expected to appear in Yeppoon Magistrates Court in August.

The pair face a fine of $600,525 or two years in prison.