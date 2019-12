PARAMEDICS are racing north after a man on a quad bike was charged by a bull on a property.

About 10.35am, emergency services were called to Belmont Research Station, Etna Creek Rd.

A 55-year-old man was reportedly riding a quad bike in one of the cattle yards when a bull charged the bike, flipping it over.

It is believed the man is not entrapped and up and walking, however the bull is still in the paddock.

