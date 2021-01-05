CHARGED: Multiple teens arrested over Chinchilla crime spree

Police have arrested three boys following multiple burglaries on New Years Eve in Chinchilla.

Chinchilla police and officers from the Dalby Child Protection Investigation Unit worked in partnership to solve a series of property offences on Cole Street and Beasley Street, Chinchilla.

A 17-year-old Chinchilla boy was arrested on January 3 and charged with a number of breaches of curfew conditions and trespass. He appeared in Dalby Children's Court yesterday and is scheduled to reappear at a later date.

A 15-year-old Chinchilla boy was arrested yesterday, January 4, and charged with attempted burglary, burglary, enter premises and stealing. He is due to appear in Dalby Children's Court today.

A 16-year-old Roma boy was arrested yesterday, January 4, and charged with attempted burglary, burglary, enter premises and stealing. He is due to appear in Dalby Children's Court today.

Police are grateful for the assistance from members of the public in identifying the boys allegedly involved in these offences.

